FAIRFIELD — A two-story foyer with a dramatic double staircase welcomes guests at 342 Midlock Road, a five-bedroom colonial that provides both grand, formal spaces and room to get away from it all.

The home sits on just over two level acres with a pool and pool house and features “beautiful craftsmanship and seamless flow from room to room,” according to listing agent Karen Waldvogel, of William Raveis Real Estate.

The foyer, which boasts marble flooring and custom arches and moldings, leads to a large private office and four-season room with walls of windows. The eat-in chef’s kitchen includes high-end appliances and ample storage and connects to the family room with a large stone fireplace and custom built-ins.

Outside the kitchen is a spacious deck for outdoor entertaining possibilities. A mudroom, as well as a full- and a half-bath, complete the first level.

The second floor includes a primary bedroom suite with a gas fireplace, two walk-in closets and a “spa-like master bath,” according to the listing. All four additional bedrooms are en-suite.

One of the bedrooms offers private stair access and a large office and could provide accommodations for a nanny or an in-law option. Some of the suite bathrooms have been recently updated with modern design, Waldvogel said.

The third floor, with its full bath and large closets, is finished and could provide space for a media room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 342 Midlock Road, Fairfield PRICE: $2,950,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: Five-bedroom home with six fireplaces, sunroom, library, studio apartment, hardwood floors, built-ins, walk-in closets, wet bar, whirlpool tub, finished attic, full basement, three-car attached garage, deck, grill, hot tub, underground sprinklers and utilities SCHOOLS: Burr, Tomlinson, Fairfield Warde ASSESSMENT: $1,316,910 MILL RATE: 26.98 TAXES: $35,530 See More Collapse

The property also features a large patio with an outdoor kitchen, as well as the gunite pool with pool house, which offers a partial kitchen and full bath.

This house is on the market for $2.95 million.

