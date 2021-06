The following property transfers took place in Fairfield May 24 to 28.

47 Elderberry Lane: Altered Properties, LLC, to Alexander Fraser and Laura Bedson, $801,522.74, part of a mortgage

699 Stillson Road: Gerald Gironda to Nicole Ioanna, $471,000, part of a mortgage

1204 Mine Hill Road: George D. Tierney, Trustee and Patricia T. Falkenhagen, Trustee, Jane H. Tierney Revocable Trust dated May 31, 2005, to Matthew L. Rappaport and Benigno R. Varela, $1,475,000, part of an affidavit, and mortgages

110 Taylor Place: Rosa Paola Favano and Joseph Carbone, acting by Domenick Carbone their Agent, to Elisa Arsuaga Santos and Sergio Merchan Gonzalez, $860,000, part of a mortgage

305 Westport Turnpike: Redding Thompson III and Mary Jo Sullivan to Peter Harker, $450,000, part of a mortgage

330 Morehouse Lane: Erik Lisher and Andrea Lisher to Ryan D. Smith and Erin Smith, $2,400,000, part of a mortgage

241 Buena Vista Road: William B. Budd III and Kate M. Newman to Adam Scott Balsam and Julia Balsam, $570,000, part of a mortgage

3395 Park Avenue: Vincent M. Socci to Benjamin Gabbe and Carmen Maria Gabbe, $640,000

255 Lakeside Drive: Marguerite Leggiadro, Trustee, Maguerite Leggiardo Living Trust Dated December 27, 2001, As Amended And Restated On October 29, 2009, to Eric Robert Purzycki and Stephanie Rodriguez Purzycki, $375,000, part of a mortgage

268 Eastlawn Street: Gertrude P. Mygodney to Steven D. Pressman and Julie W. Pressman, $600,000, part of a power of attorney

439 Edgehill Road: James W. Moran AKA Simone Wan Moran and James Warren Moran to Atilio Ciucci and Karalyn Ciucci, $1,177,000, part of a mortgage

301 Canterbury Lane: Craig D. Michelson and Mary C. Michelson to Jeffrey P. Nichols and Brynne E. Nichols, $749,000, part of a mortgage

155 Pemburn Drive, Figlar Farm Estates: Peter Josef Karacsonyi and Juli Renee Karacsonyi to Brett S. Fuchs and Joyce G. Yu, $1,000,000, part of a mortgage

558 Riverside Drive: Joseph W. Martini to Ryan M. Curcio and Alexandria D. Curcio, $645,000, warranty then a quitclaim, and part of a mortgage

58 Siacus Place: Edward M. Pullen III and Suzanne G. Pullen to Christopher Michael Murphy and Doreen Catherine Murphy, $540,000, part of a mortgage

243 Hill Brook Lane: Grant T. Witte and Annie L. Witte to John J. O’Neil and Caroline I. O’Neil, $812,500, part of a mortgage

112 Vermont Road: Sean Roland to Claudio Tomax to Ofelia Zacatelco-Hijuitl, $390,100, part of a mortgage,

143 Hulls Highway: Thomas Drabek and Gerda Drabek to Noelle G. Fern and Jonathan Reeve, $705,000, part of a mortgage

216 Harvester Road: Richard R. Carlson, Trustee of the Anne M. Carlson Living Trust Agreement dated March 11, 1993 as amended by the First Amendment to the Anne M. Carlson Living Trust Agreement dated February 5, 2016, to Richard R. Carlson, no consideration, part of an affidavit

110 South Street: Joshua E. Cohen and Margaret K. Cohen to Kathleen Napolitano and James Napolitano, $850,000

1052 Black Rock Turnpike: Prime Realty Group LLC, acting herein by its Member Charles Saber, III duly authorized, to Maria Luisa Gramaje and Maximo G. Gramaje, $459,500, part of a mortgage

965 Old Post Road: 965 Old Post Road LLC, to Timothy Hind and Kerry Gillespie-Hind, $1,895,000, part of a mortgage

G38 Park North Condo: Anand Rao and Nita Rao, Trustees under the Anand Rao Revocable Trust 2020 dated May 6, 2020 and Anand Rao and Nita Rao, Trustees under the Nita Rao Revocable Trust 2020 dated May 6, 2020, Revocable Trust, to Jodi Kapagiane, $427,000, part of a mortgage

U81 79-81 Sterling Condo: Joseph J. Lagana Builders Inc., to Michael Italiano and Bridget Italiano, $599,000, part of a mortgage

240 Sunnyside Avenue, Unit 209: Alison Nolan Avallone to Hazem Darwish, $239,900, part of a mortgage

24 Puritan Road: Robert L. Manning and Kerry F. Manning to Richard M. Bernstein and Samantha Bernstein, $1,100,000, part of an affidavit, and part of mortgage deeds

546 Hoydens Hill Road: William R. Watson and Felicia B. Watson to Sean Michael Tierney and Lauren Verdirame Tierney, $1,550,000, part of a mortgage

Alma Drive: Christopher J. Hunt and Erica C. Hunt to Christopher P. Doyle and Alexandra Doyle, for consideration paid, part of a mortgage