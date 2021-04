107 Taylor Place: Philip M. DiIanni Jr. and Jessica L. DiIanni to Matthew J. Faenza and Shannon L. Faenza, $980,000, part of a mortgage

Greenfield Hunt U18, 10 Eaton Court: Beverly Segel Stenson, Trustee of the Denyce Kehoe Living Trust Dated April 3, 2015, to Denyce Kehoe Breuil, Trustee of the $740,000, part of a mortgage, and a power of attorney

185 Windsor Road: Daniel Meehan AKA Megan Meehan and Daniel Meehan, to James Mitchell and Margaret B. Mitchell, $721,550, part of a mortgage

500 Mill Hill Terrace: Rune G. Johansen and Isabelle Johansen to Patrick Leahy AKA Patrick D. Leahy, $1,071,000, part of a mortgage

293 Eastlawn Street: The Keri A. O’Connor Revocable Trust - 2016, AKA O’Connor Keri A. Trustee of the Keri A. O’Connor Revocable Trust, to William P. Man and Justyna Z. Davis, $1,250,000, part of a mortgage

85 Lancelot Drive: Kourosh Azarbarzin and Massi Azarbarzin to Mary Kathleen Dowden and Jeffrey Alan Babushkin, $960,000

254 Canterbury Lane: M&T Bank to Edward M. Diprimio and Erica Jill Diprimio, $726,532, part of a mortgage

245 Unquowa Road, Mosswood Condo Unit #80: Amy P. Jones, Successor Trustee, Trustee under Article Two, Paragraph 17 of the Howell A. Jones, Jr. 1993 Trust Dated November 1, 1993 as amended on April 12, 2012, to Tiantian Shi, $219,000, part of an affidavit, and a mortgage

U154, G154 Woodfield Village Condominium 1899 Stratfield Road: Susan K. Levin to Kelly Ann Tracy and James Scott Tracey, $490,000, part of a mortgage

42 Colonese Road: Estate of Mary J. Cocivi AKA Estate of Mary Jean Cocivi, Laurie Maloney and Nancy Lyn Naughton, to James Kerigan, $450,000

Sasco Hill Terrace: Theresa C. Morris to Lauren Vreeland and John Vreeland, $799,000, part of a mortgage with 75 Sasco Hill Terrace

1350 Brookside Drive: Scott P. Seidelmann and Sara Seidelmann to David W. Backus and Christine C. Backus, $985,000

169 Carriage Drive: Gregg Chiota and Meghan Chiota to Kevin C. Barny and Jacqueline L. Barny, $1,290,000, part of a mortgage

40 Ferguson Drive: Patricia L. Nivakoff to Patricia Puskar and Gary Puskar, $877,000, part of a mortgage,

3595 Park Avenue: Nicholas Tomanelli to Elizabeth Morgan, $401,000, homeland garden plots, part of a mortgage

Lot No. 4 map, 1947, of Marion R. Fitzpatrick, Longview Avenue: Gavin Bryne to Stephen J. Wodraska III and Zijun Wodraska, $10 and other valuable consideration paid

1076 Fairfield Beach Road: Daniel Shepro and Jonathan S. Shepro, Trustees under The Daniel Shepro Revocable Trust dated April 20, 2015, to the Gina H. Moss Revocable Trust Dated April 7, 2008, $1 and other valuable consideration paid

776 Pequot Avenue: The John H. Griffin, JR. 2009 Revocable Living Trust Dated August 13, 2009, As Amended, to H.P. Sean Dweck and Lenore Dweck, $1,570,000, part of a mortgage

105 Pine Creek Ave: 105 Pine Creek Associates LLC, to Maureen A. Gallace and Jason Toy Tomme, $700,000 part of a morgage

258 Oldfield Road: Valarie Higgins to Scott Wright, $427,500 part of a mortgage

544 Silver Spring Road: Erik M. Almond and Amity J. Almond to Alexander Moore and Amber Moore, $1,200,000, part of a mortgage

4601 Black Rock Turnpike: Stephen R. Katz and Evelyn G. Katz to ABL Two LLC, $406,000 (amount of up to) part of a mortgage, and a collateral assignment of lease/rent

Overlook Manor, 36 Curtis Terrace: Carolina Andreoni Mazza Wanderley to Richard P. Scionti and Janice Murad, $640,000, part of a mortgage

713 Sturges Road: Richard T. Montague and Kelly M. Montague to Berin Conrad and Ilonka Conrad, $839,000 part of a mortgage

275 Country Road: Marc R. Gilles, On The Marc Construction LLC AKA On The Marc Constructions, to Maia Iunani and Tatiana Papuashvili, $450,000, part of a mortgage

130 Ridgeley Avenue: Marilyn E. McNee to Aziz Seyal and Sailoz Sikka, $225,000

879 Oldfield Road: Scott Edmondson and Elizabeth Edmondson to Christopher T. Mcavoy and Rachel Lynch, $580,000, part of a mortgage

120 Senate Lane: Carmen Pavano and Joanne Melluzzo, co-trustees to the A, P & P Revocable Trust Agreement dated 6/21/2010, to Carl A. Pavano, Trustee of the A, P & P Revocable Trust Agreement dated 6/21/2010 as amended, $10, part of a mortgage

59 Sasapequan Road: Jay Packard to Alan Hamilton and Melissa Hamilton, $625,000, part of a mortgage

Lake Hills Black Rock Turnpike: Gerald James Belli Jr. to Brita Marie Belli, $1, warranty deed with quitclaim covenants, part of a mortgage

May Street: Anna Nickse to Cindy V. Grajeda-Samayoa and Carlos Rene Grajeda Martinez, $375,000

53 New Street: Peggy Sue Schwarzmer and Abraham (Avi) Schwarzmer to Franklin Investors-CT LLC, $350,000

16532 Mill Plain Road: Robert L. Stack and Elizabeth Vollmer Stack to Derek Klinka and Kelly Klinka, $830,500, part of a mortgage

Millspaugh Drive, Estate of Robert V. Dowd: Kelly A. Campbell, Executrix of the Estate of Robert V. Dowd, to Gerard McEnery and Shelia McEnery, $639,000

160 Woods Road, Unit 67 Strathmoor Condo: Joseph Delorenzo and Debra Delorenzo to Robert N. Caird, $306,900, part of a mortgage

78 Rockland Road: Eli D. Kathein and Marietta Kathein to Brandon A. Bowen and Erica A. Pulcini, $553,000, part of a mortgage