On the Market: Home a replica of World's Fair innovation

FAIRFIELD — World Fairs introduced innovative trends in architecture, science and technology to the general public, showing people what would eventually become ordinary parts of their daily life.
In 1934 the New York Committee of Better Homes in America, Inc., in cooperation with the Columbia Broadcasting System, introduced the public to a wave of the future in home ownership. A residential prototype was built on the corner of 39th Street and Park Avenue in New York City that year. “America’s Little House,” as it was called, was built to showcase “high standards of architecture and construction, and of carefully budgeted furnishings and landscape planning,” according to a 30-page brochure on the project.