On the Market: Home a replica of World's Fair innovation

FAIRFIELD — World Fairs introduced innovative trends in architecture, science and technology to the general public, showing people what would eventually become ordinary parts of their daily life.

In 1934 the New York Committee of Better Homes in America, Inc., in cooperation with the Columbia Broadcasting System, introduced the public to a wave of the future in home ownership. A residential prototype was built on the corner of 39th Street and Park Avenue in New York City that year. “America’s Little House,” as it was called, was built to showcase “high standards of architecture and construction, and of carefully budgeted furnishings and landscape planning,” according to a 30-page brochure on the project.

An exact replica of that famed “avatar of modern suburban life” was constructed at 1125 Sasco Hill Road in Fairfield’s Sasco neighborhood the following year, according to its co-listing agents, Laurie Morris and Michael Mombello. The timeless Georgian colonial house was probably built from a complete set of blueprints that could be purchased for $35 back then from Better Homes in America so anyone could erect “a house similar to this expertly designed and planned little house, the brochure said.

The original America’s Little House no longer stands, but the pale yellow house on Sasco Hill still does, and over the decades its owners have improved on the original design, updating the house for life in the current century. It has endured beautifully, the agents said.

The nine-room, 3,114-square-foot house sits on a 1.44-acre level property “in one of Fairfield County’s most storied enclaves, near Sasco Beach, the heart of downtown Fairfield, historic Southport Village and Southport Harbor,” the agents said. From its perch atop Sasco Hill this property provides “ultimate privacy behind the perimeter hedges” and “unexpected views of Long Island Sound.”

Of America’s Little House, Associate Architects Roger H. Bullard and Clifford C. Wendehack said in the brochure, “The hiproof pitch was made steep enough to shed the snow and rain properly and to give sufficient space for storage in the attic.” This house also has a steep and attractive roofline.

There are differences between the original and the Fairfield replica. Instead of a one-car garage there are two bays. Instead of a “clothery” there is a laundry room.

Inside, there are well-proportioned rooms with period windows, elegant millwork, and lots of charm. On the first floor, the formal living room features a fireplace as does one of the three bedrooms on the second floor, just as in the American Little House.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 1125 Sasco Hill Road PRICE: $2,295,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: water community, walking distance to Sasco Beach and the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course, views of Long Island Sound, 1.44-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, flagstone patio, garden area, professionally landscaped, mature border plantings; convenient to Southport Village, Southport Metro North train station, Pequot Library, I-95 and Post Road (Route 1); storm doors, two fireplaces, central air conditioning, oil heat, partial unfinished basement, attic, attached two-car garage, wood shingle roof, stone walls, public water connection, room for expansion and installation of an in-ground swimming pool, three en suite bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,583,400 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $42,419 See More Collapse

In the living room, there are also two built-in display cabinets. The library also has built-ins. The sizable formal dining room has a built-in cupboard and bay window. The chef’s kitchen shares a cathedral ceiling with the adjoining family room, and features a center island, ample counter space, a built-in desk area, a butler’s pantry, and French doors to the patio.

This property is within very short and easy walking distance of Sasco Beach and the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course. Also close by are the Metro North Railroad station in Southport Village, municipal ballfields and tennis courts, Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants, and I-95.

