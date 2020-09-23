On the Market: 11-room Easton Colonial close to farms

The yellow colonial house at 97 Tranquility Drive in Easton features 4,232 square feet of living and entertaining space. The yellow colonial house at 97 Tranquility Drive in Easton features 4,232 square feet of living and entertaining space. Photo: Charlie Pappas / Contributed Photo: Charlie Pappas / Contributed Image 1 of / 15 Caption Close On the Market: 11-room Easton Colonial close to farms 1 / 15 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Stress has become an unfortunate part of our day-to-day as the worldwide pandemic continues. All the more reason to consider purchasing the sunny yellow colonial house at 97 Tranquility Drive in Easton.

Although the color of the house is a muted yellow, the hue is said to represent freshness, happiness, positivity, clarity, energy, and optimism, according to several websites. Couple that with the fact that this house sits on Tranquility Drive and there has to be some level of calm that comes over its owners.

This house sits on a level and gently sloping property of just over three acres in a part of Easton north of Westport Road (Route 136); in a very rural part of the town yet still convenient to the nearby towns of Westport, Weston, Fairfield and Monroe. It is also very convenient to several local farms and Gold Rush Farms for those who enjoy horseback riding or need a place to board their own horse.

In the peaceful and private backyard there is a stone patio with a stone sitting wall; the perfect place for dining al fresco, relaxing and birdwatching. This house is set well back from the road down a long gravel circular driveway that features ample parking for family and friends. This property and the house, which features 4,232 square feet and 11 rooms, is ideal for today’s living and entertaining styles.

The front door is flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights and it opens into a sizable two-story foyer, where there are fluted pilasters at the wide entrance into the formal living room, a ceramic tile floor, and decorative wood appliques on the stringer below the treads of each step on the staircase to the second floor. The house was built in 1998 in such a way that the main level offers a flexible floor plan.

In the living room there is a fireplace with a decorative mantel, dentil crown molding, and arched transoms above the windows giving the appearance of a Palladium style. These windows and the crown molding is repeated in the formal dining room, which has French doors to separate it from the spacious gourmet eat-in kitchen.

This kitchen is the heart of the house and features a large open preparation area and a breakfast nook. The prep area has a center island, ample granite counters, custom cabinets, a built-in wine rack, a large pantry, and high-end appliances. The refrigerator is hidden behind the paneling of the cabinetry. As a subtle unifying architectural element the cabinetry and the built-in hutch both have dentil molding. The hutch has an open dish rack. The breakfast nook has a bay window, transoms and sliding doors to the patio and backyard.

From the kitchen, take eight steps up to the cavernous great room, which has a vaulted ceiling, two ceiling fans, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and a wood platform for media equipment. It could double as a child’s first theatrical stage. This is a flexible space that could be used as a game, recreation, play room or music room. This room is large enough to accommodate two sitting areas and an exercise space as it currently does.

There are five bedrooms in this house. One is on the main level and is adjacent to a large bonus room, which has a kitchenette and a separate entrance. On the other side of this bedrooms is a full bath. This bedroom can serve as an in-law, guest or au pair suite.

Real Estate Listings

Four more bedrooms are on the second floor including the spacious master suite, which has a deep tray ceiling with a ceiling fan, and a huge walk-in-closet. Its generously sized bath has marble accents, custom cabinetry, and a soaking tub. The hall bath has double sinks.

The full walk-out basement offers the potential of additional living space.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Kelly Higgins of Kelly Higgins & Associates and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or Kelly.Higgins@coldwellbankermoves.com.