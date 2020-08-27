On the Market: 12-room New England colonial house in Easton close to hiking trails

In the sizable remodeled kitchen there are Grabill high-end custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters and a center island with a breakfast bar for three.

EASTON — Summer is winding down. Only three weeks remain before autumn makes an appearance.

Still, there are plenty of fruits and vegetables to harvest this time of year and continuing into November, among them broccoli, apples, sweet potato, kale, spinach and, of course, pumpkins.

Springing up from the soil at 60 Fawn Drive in Lower Easton is a bountiful “harvest” of a 12-room New England colonial house with 3,960 square feet of living space. And the best part of this harvest is its shelf life. It provides comfortably elegant indoor and outdoor living year-round.

The house sits on a 1.43-acre level property, which features a newly fenced-in backyard. The ideal outdoor setting is a great place to entertain, relax and play. Beyond its property line, the town of Easton and neighboring Fairfield offer a number of preserved open spaces with hiking trails. Golf enthusiasts, take note, within minutes of this house are four courses: Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course in Weston, Connecticut Golf Club in Easton, and Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course and H. Smith Richardson Golf Course, both in Fairfield.

The house was built in 1994 and has been well-maintained inside and out. Among its many features are hardwood floors, crown moldings, a first floor office with built-ins, vaulted ceilings, an ample amount of closets, all remodeled baths, and a remodeled eat-in kitchen. A long slate path leads to the covered front entrance. The front door opens into the foyer, which is flanked by the formal living and dining rooms. The dining room has a tray ceiling.

In the family room there is a vaulted and beamed ceiling, and a floor-to-ceiling stone, wood-burning fireplace. It also features a door to the large wood deck. In the sizable kitchen there are Grabill high-end custom kitchen cabinets, granite counters and a center island with a breakfast bar for three. In the eat-in section there is a bay window. The office also has a bay window, built-in window seat, desk area, shelving and cabinets. This spacious office is large enough to provide comfortable accommodations for anyone who may have to work from home temporarily or long term. It would also be a great space for children, should there be a need again for long-distance learning.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The generously sized master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with a double vanity and large glass shower.

The full finished walk-out lower level features a mudroom, play, recreation or game room, a study, and two large storage and utility areas. There is also a full bath on this level. The game room has wall-to-wall carpeting. An additional room is suitable for a workout or workshop space.

Another asset of this property is its location. It enjoys easy access to the Merritt Parkway at Exits 44 and 46. It is close to the center of town, public schools, and several local farms including Silverman’s Farm, Sherwood Farm, and Morehouse Egg Farm.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kelly Higgins of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-3483 or kelly.higgins@coldwellbankermoves.com.