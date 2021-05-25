On the Market: 176-year-old Southport house thoughtfully updated

FAIRFIELD — Nestled in the charming historic harbor district in Southport, 155 Rose Hill Road boasts both the exquisite details of its 176 years and the thoughtful updates that make it a warm and welcoming family home.

Listing agent Elizabeth Flavin, of Compass CT LLC, calls the home “a one-of-a-kind opportunity to embrace the Southport lifestyle.

“Breathtaking long seasonal views across Long Island Sound, and all just steps to the harbor, village, train station and beautiful neighborhood beaches,” she said. “Perfection all around!”

The light-filled interiors in this home include a front-to-back living room, classic dining room set up and a Deane gourmet kitchen complemented by beautiful cabinetry, built-in bookcases and other one-of-a-kind architectural details.

This room and the master bedroom open to porches overlooking the lovely landscaped gardens and patios. There are five bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, as well as two laundry rooms.

The home includes a second-floor studio or office space. It also features a second built-in refrigerator and freezer, a wine cellar and a heated two-car garage with power for charging an electric car. Nest Smart thermostats for heating and cooling and a full-house generator round out the modern system.

If location is important, the home is hard to beat. In addition to the long seasonal views across Long Island Sound, this property is a short jaunt to the harbor, village shops, train station and the neighborhood beaches.

This house is on the market for $2,485,000.

For details contact Elizabeth Flavin, Compass Connecticut, at 203.615.3834 or liz.flavin@compass.com.