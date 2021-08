FAIRFIELD — Built in 1834, the home at 2347 Bronson Road blends original details, timely updates and a few key antique additions.

Together, it creates a comfortable family living space, said listing agent Darlene Letersky, of Coldwell Banker Realty.

“The beauty of this home is that it has been beautifully maintained and restored over its many years,” Letersky said.

The latest addition of a new family room and new main bedroom designed by architect Frank Gravino was done by John Desmond, a premiere builder in Southport. The front porch has also been restored.

The level property encompasses three professionally landscaped acres in lower Greenfield Hill. A stone wall graces the front yard and the grounds include sweeping open spaces.

Inside, high ceilings and ample windows bring in outdoor light, with the formal living and dining rooms offering working fireplaces for added warmth.

A fully outfitted butler’s pantry connects the dining room with the large kitchen with its unusual flower-arranging room. The chef’s kitchen opens to the family room with an oversized stone fireplace.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial antique ADDRESS: 2347 Bronson Road, Fairfield PRICE: $3,250,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 13 FEATURES: Five-bedroom colonial built in 1834 on three acres, four fireplaces, central air, three-car detached garage, hardwood floors, built-ins, granite counters, French doors, walk-in closet, walk-up attic, full basement, stone fence SCHOOLS: Dwight, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,422,820 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $29,819 See More Collapse

“All the rooms on the first floor boast nine-plus-foot ceilings and beautiful windows bringing in the natural light from the outdoors,” Letersky said. “Antique French doors as well as antique wide-plank floors were brought in to complement the home during the recent renovation.”

There’s another working fireplace in the master suite, which includes dual walk-in closets and views of the park-like setting. Three additional bedrooms complete the second floor.

On the third floor, the current owners have a large office and another en-suite bedroom.

The property offers options for a pool and cabana or a tennis court.

This house is on the market for $3.25 million.

For details contact Darlene Letersky of Coldwell Banker at 203-227-8787 or darlene@finehomesusa.com.