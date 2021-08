FAIRFIELD —Perched over a pond atop Brown’s Brook, “Bronson’s Mill” at 958 Hillside Road is steeped in the history of the Greenfield Hill neighborhood.

The 1836 stone manor house, once featured in Architectural Digest, boasts unusual features, such as the antique carved French cherry doors that open to a living room offering a cathedral ceiling graced with redwood beams, wide-plank walnut floors and a staircase leading to a balcony above.

A brook winds through the property with footbridges along the way.

“Bronson’s Mill is one of the most magical properties you will find,” said listing agent Michelle Genovesi, of William Raveis Real Estate. “You cannot help but have a sense of calm wash over you and feel transported to the French countryside when you arrive, no airline ticket required. In today’s world, the peaceful sights and sounds of nature and the charm and character of this private family compound is just what we need.”

The dining room offers custom molding, walls of built-ins and a nearby butler’s pantry. The gourmet eat-in kitchen features a vaulted ceiling, high-end appliances and an island and breakfast bar, as well as a view to the waterfall outdoors.

The kitchen opens to a deck and stone terrace with awning for easy outdoor entertaining.

There are two main-level bedrooms, including a primary suite with full bath and waterfall views. The second first-floor bedroom is now a home office.

The second level features a third bedroom with a cathedral ceiling and a full bath with skylights.

A finished lower level offers a media room with wood-burning stove, a slate floor, exposed beams and built-in bookcases. This level also includes an additional bedroom and bath that could be used as a guest suite or an au pair living space.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Antique stone manor ADDRESS: 958 Hillside Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,998,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: Antique stone manor on nearly two acres, four bedrooms, two fireplaces, one-bedroom cottage, two-car detached garage with loft, vaulted ceilings, central air, hardwood floors, exposed beams, security system, fully finished basement, audio system, stone terrace, brook with footbridges, patio overlooking waterfall SCHOOLS: Dwight, Roger Ludlowe, Fairfield Ludlowe ASSESSMENT: $1,055,320 MILL RATE: 26.79 TAXES: $28,272 See More Collapse

A separate one-bedroom cottage could also offer guest accommodations or serve as a home office. It features a full kitchen and an office.

This property includes a separate garage styled as a barn, which offers loft space for storage or a studio.

This house is on the market for nearly $2 million.

For details contact Michelle Genovesi of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-454-4663 or michelle@mghomes.com.