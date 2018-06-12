On the Market / A Fairfield home you will never want to leave

















































FAIRFIELD — The red brick colonial house at 45 Aspetuck Falls was designed and built in 1993 as a multi-generational home with a studio apartment with a kitchenette and two en suite guest bedrooms on the first floor, an unusual feature in any home.

The idea of multiple age groups living under one roof did not give the architect license to sacrifice elegance, and he did not. This 8,742-square-foot house is refined, graceful, and brimming with beautiful details right from the mahogany French front doors and the stunning two-story foyer with marble floor designed by Norwalk architect Roger Bartels. The house was built on a 2.12-acre level and sloping property that sits along the Aspetuck River. Water views can be appreciated from many rooms along the back of the house. Residents can go kayaking, fishing, and ice skating from their own backyard.

This house was recently renovated, giving it “every possible upgrade,” according to the agent. It is located on a private cul-de-sac in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood in the very northern-most part of Fairfield on the Weston border. The privacy of this setting is further augmented by nearby Brett Woods Open Space, a 185.7-acre wildlife conservation area that contains miles of hiking trails and horseback riding trails. Camping is also allowed in this protected space but the residents of this house could just as easily camp in their own backyard.

This is not just a great property for recreation and relaxation, it is also a great house for living and entertaining. “The open floor plan creates the best entertaining space ever … The lower level was created with parties in mind,” one of the current owners said, and there’s no denying that. The lower level must be seen to be believed, according to the agent, and she is not over-stating the facts. The highlight of the lower level is its 11-seat movie theater with eight-foot screen and surround sound, high-end electronics, movie marquee, leather reclining armchairs, two-foot thick oak walls, a bar, and a candy concession.

As if that’s not enough, the lower level also features a billiards room with a service bar, game room, craft room, party kitchen with marble counter and glass tile backsplash, and an 800-bottle, climate-controlled wine cellar with an old-world look including Venetian plaster walls. The wine cellar, billiard room and candy concession all have tumbled natural slate tile floors, which are also found in the newly renovated chef’s kitchen on the first floor.

There is ample parking for the many guests who will be entertained here. Parking is available in the cul-de-sac, and there is a long driveway lined in Belgium block on one side and a stone wall on the other. It travels under the porte cochere to the attached under house five-car garage. There is also a long bluestone path from the cul-de-sac to the covered two-story entrance. French doors open into the foyer and reveals a beautiful “contradiction.” While this house looks classic and traditional from its exterior, the inside lives like a contemporary home. One room seamlessly flows into the other in this wide open floor plan, yet the purpose of each is well defined.

The formal dining room is to the left of the foyer and the formal living room is straight ahead. Take a step down into this two-story room, which features a marble fireplace. French doors from the foyer open into the library, which features built-in bookshelves. The kitchen has a center island, a two-tiered counter area that creates a long breakfast bar, marble backsplash, quartz countertops, custom wood cabinetry, Dacor six-burner range top, and Sub-Zero refrigerator. Open to the kitchen is the breakfast room and the family room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, custom built-ins including a bar and entertainment center, and a door to the wood deck.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 45 Aspetuck Falls PRICE: $1,799,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 15 FEATURES: 2.12-acre level and sloping property, located on a private cul-de-sac, water views, proximity to Brett Woods Open Space, whole house generator, 11-seat home theater with candy display cabinet, 800-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar, full gym, bath with dog shower, party kitchen, studio apartment with separate entrance and kitchenette, commercial-grade playground set, water treatment system, insta-hot on-demand water, programmable thermostat, Thermopane windows, rear stairs, professionally landscaped, three fireplaces, wood deck, balconies, zoned air conditioning and heating system, attached five-car garage, full finished basement, equally convenient to downtown Westport and Fairfield, six bedrooms, six full and two half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $1,291,990 TAX RATE: 26.59 mills TAXES: $33,359

On the second floor there are three more bedrooms, a large gym, and an office. An open sitting or reading area looks down into the family room. The master suite has a marble fireplace, wet bar, a door to a private balcony, and marble bath. All the bedrooms are en suite and have walk-in California closets.

There are just too many features to mention but hitting a few more highlights this house has a studio apartment with a separate entrance and kitchenette - ideal for an in-law or au pair, a commercial-grade playground set outdoors, and a mudroom with custom wood cabinetry and a bath with a dog shower.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Lois Lehman of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-520-2846 or lois.lehman@raveis.com.