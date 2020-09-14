On the Market: ‘A beautifully restored treasure’ in Southport

FAIRFIELD — The COVID-19 pandemic resulted in an unanticipated exodus from the clustered housing of New York City to the spacious homes and sprawling yards of Fairfield County.

Some people were so anxious to leave city life they purchased houses sight unseen. Even those prospective buyers who took the time tour a house on the market, virtually or in person, had little time to familiarize themselves with the neighborhood or town they were about to call home.

So, let’s familiarize the next owners of the red colonial house at 776 Pequot Ave. with their new residence: “A beautifully restored treasure in the heart of Southport Village,” according to the listing agents, and its stellar surroundings.

Purchasing this house means the owners are buying into a particular lifestyle. In some cases, that means a swimming pool in a resort-like setting. In this case it means close-knit neighborhood in a historic district with a wealth of opportunities for recreational and cultural activities, as well as shopping and dining.

This eight-room, 2,806-square-foot house is within easy walking distance of the Southport train station just over a block away, Southport Harbor, Pequot Yacht Club, Southport Beach, and the Village shops and eateries. Only a few steps away is the local “community center,” also known as the Pequot Library.

“Pequot Library is a cultural beacon for Fairfield, Southport Village, and beyond, providing professional library services and vibrant and diverse programming for all ages ... bringing literature, music, art, science, and the humanities to our community,” its website says.

Although the historic library is only offering curbside pickup and Zoom programming at the moment, eventually it will be back to offering its full complement of community events, art exhibits, lawn games, movie nights, twice-yearly large scale book sales, concerts, lectures, and holiday gatherings including the annual Fourth of July bicycle parade.

For those times when the next owners might prefer to be homebodies, this is a comfortably elegant house with plenty of places to curl up with a good book, play a board game or bake that sourdough bread that everyone seems to be making now. The house was built in 1956 but is perfectly updated for contemporary life. “This home is the definition of easy living with an ideal layout,” the agent said.

Late in 2014 the current owners started a renovation project and they completed an additional, smaller renovation in 2017. Those projects gave this house a long list of new features including the updated kitchen and baths, expansive first floor master bedroom and master bath with limestone flooring, walk-in closet, mudroom, paved driveway, and hardwood flooring in the kitchen, back hallway and mudroom. A new dining room area was created and it features a skylight.

The plumbing under the house was upgraded, as was the electrical system, and a new water heater was installed. Insulation was placed under the whole house. Additionally, the detached two-car garage was renovated and above it there is a bonus area with a bath that could serve as another bedroom, guest or au pair suite, art studio or home office.

There are so many architecturally attractive features in this home including a classic curved staircase. The walls of the office on the first floor and one of the three bedrooms directly above it on the second floor are rounded, as both sit within the home’s turret. In the living room there is a fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves, and an oversized bay window looks over the patio. This room has a second wall of build-in shelving. The kitchen features a farm sink, stone counters and high-end appliances.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Libby McKinney Tritschler 203-913-9454, Andrew Whiteley 203-258-1595 or Wendy Ryan 203-964-7450 of On the Harbor/Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate, or email OnTheHarbor@afahomes.com.