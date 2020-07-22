On the Market: A house for all seasons boasts flexible floor plan in Easton

Outdoor venues include the raised wood deck, a pergola, and a brick platform that is pre-wired for an outdoor hot tub.

EASTON — DuBose Heyward penned the famed lyrics of an aria from the Broadway musical “Porgy and Bess” that were set to music by George Gershwin: “Summertime and the livin’ is easy.”

Nearly a century later those lyrics suitably sum up the lifestyle at the beige Tudor-style raised ranch at 36 Reilly Road. Nowhere in the song do the words flexibility, convenient location, or relaxation appear, but they are also appropriate in describing this 3,008-square-foot house and its one-acre level property in the Lower Easton neighborhood.

The level and lightly wooded rear lot enjoys zen-like features including plantings, rock formations and “a tree that almost serves as an oversized umbrella. It brings beautiful shade in the heat of summer,” according to the listing agent.

This is really a house for all seasons. Come cool, crisp autumn evenings and the bitter cold of New England winters, there are three antiqued red brick fireplaces by which to sit and relax. One is double-sided with hearths facing into the casual eat-in section of the kitchen and in the combination dining/living room. The other is in the full finished walk-out lower level. In warm weather months there is a wood deck available for relaxation and entertaining.

The house was built toward the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in 1976 by an architect with a specialty in engineering so it’s safe to say this is a sturdy structure. Still, this well-maintained house could use a bit of updating to bring to fruition its upward potential. Inside, there is an open floor plan on the main living level, and here’s where the flexibility comes into play. The agent envisions the den as the dining room and the casual eat-in area of the kitchen as a café bar. In turn, the existing dining room could serve as the den.

The walls of the den and part of the kitchen are lined in barn board. Features in this sizable kitchen include ample cabinetry, stainless appliances, and there is room for a center island. In the eat-in section there are sliding doors to the deck. Relaxation is augmented not only by the deck but by the pergola that can be enhanced with crushed stones and fabric drapes to create a backyard of casual luxury. A brick platform is pre-wired for an outdoor hot tub.

Also on the main floor are the master bedroom suite and a second bedroom. The third bedroom is found on the fully renovated lower level. This finished space is currently set up as a recreation room but it features enough space, and a full bath, to create an in-law or au pair suite with a living area, bedroom, home office with the fireplace, and a stereo cubby. It has French doors for walk-out access to the backyard. This section of the house was updated at which time it received double insulation and mold-resistant sheetrock.

The attached two-car garage has extra storage space, accessible by a ladder.

This house is in a convenient location “close to all the necessities of life” while also enjoying its bucolic rural environment, the agent said. The public elementary and middle schools are close by, as are hiking trails in protected open space managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust — “The nature you never knew you needed,” the agent said.

Just a short car ride away is the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course in neighboring Fairfield. For those who appreciate the taste and nutritious value of fresh produce, this house has easy access to Sherwood Farm and Silverman’s Farm, as well as Morehouse Egg Farm. In the next couple of weeks you can pick-your-own raspberries at Candee Farm.

Commuters, take note, this house is only minutes from the Merritt Parkway.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Sandra M. Blevins of Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices New England Properties at 917-519-3339 or SandraBlevins@bhhsne.com.