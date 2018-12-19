On the Market / A not-so-cookie-cutter colonial in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — This time of year, people tend to bake cookies for holiday parties, cookie swaps, gift-giving, and many leave a plate of cookies and milk for Santa Claus.

Prospective homebuyers have cookies of another kind on their mind: cookie-cutter colonials. That is the term given to those houses that are built with almost the exact same footprint or floor plan as many other houses of that particular style. There are people who have no objection to such a layout while others prefer something different.

The white colonial house with black shutters at 110 Old Hickory Road in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood is definitely something different. It was designed for those who don’t want the typical floor plan as seen in most colonials, according to the listing agent. In a standard colonial, there is symmetry inside and out, and the interior is marked by a center hall with a staircase. Generally, that entrance foyer is flanked by the formal living and dining rooms, and the back of the foyer accesses the kitchen.

This stately 5,267-square-foot house, which was built in 2008, features a generously sized two-story foyer, but that’s where any similarity to the archetypal colonial ends. In this house, the foyer does access the formal dining room to one side and on the other there is a library with built-in bookshelves lining two walls including a built-in desk area. The more contemporary floor plan offers defined spaces yet they are open and flow easily from one room to the next. The dining room and library both have entranceways into the gallery.

While most formal living rooms are in the front section of the house, this one is found at the rear on the other side of the interior gallery that runs from one side of the house to the other. There is a wide entryway from the foyer into the gallery and elegant two-story living room, the latter of which is at a much larger scale than most living rooms. It features a marble fireplace and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows with French doors to an expansive bluestone patio measuring 32 by 36 square feet. Between the living room and chef’s kitchen there is a butler’s pantry with a wet bar and onyx backsplash, a walk-in pantry, and rear stairs.

There is also a casual dining area that leads into the kitchen and spacious family room, which has the home’s second fireplace, a tall vaulted ceiling and built-in shelving. Two sets of French doors, on two separate walls, lead to the patio and backyard. In the kitchen features include a large center island, ogee-edged granite counters, the same onyx backsplash of the pantry, and high-end appliances including a Viking Professional five-burner range top.

Off the kitchen is the laundry room, mudroom, access to the attached three-car garage, and another half bath.

On the other side of the living room, there is a powder room with a door to the patio and backyard, ideal when entertaining. Additionally, this yard has room for an in-ground swimming pool, and if the next owners install a pool that bath could serve as a dressing room or cabana as well. This area of the house also features the cavernous first floor master bedroom suite, where there are French doors to a private patio, sitting area, two walk-in closets with organizers, and a spa bath with a marble floor in a basket-weave pattern, large shower, double marble vanity, and jetted tub.

On the second floor, a bridge looks down into the foyer on one side and into the living room on the other. On this upper level there are three good size bedrooms, all en suite. A huge unfinished space could easily be converted into a fifth bedroom, if necessary, or a flexible bonus room used as a play, recreation or game room. There is also an enormous 3,500-square-foot unfinished basement that could also be finished to create additional living, entertaining, and storage space.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 110 Old Hickory Road PRICE: $1,495,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 9 FEATURES: two-acre level parcel, wet bar, exterior lighting, oversized bluestone patio, underground sprinkler, professionally landscaped with gardens and fountain, two fireplaces, rear stairs, close to shops and restaurants in Westport and Fairfield, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heating system, attached three-car garage, full unfinished basement, walk-up attic, room for a pool, four bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,489,250 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $39,257

This house is located in an area of Fairfield that provides easy access to municipal amenities in two towns. This location is very near the border of Westport putting residents within minutes of train stations, Interstate 95, and shops and restaurants in both communities.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Chris Titus of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-247-0063 or ctitus@williampitt.com.