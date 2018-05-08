On the Market / A plethora of Fairfield open houses for Mother’s Day weekend





































FAIRFIELD — Dogwoods are not the only beautiful things on display in Greenfield Hill this weekend during the 83rd annual Dogwood Festival at Greenfield Hill Congregational Church.

Local realtors are hosting open house events at a number of houses on the market in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood on Saturday, May 12, from 1 to 4 p.m.

Take in the beautiful pink and white blossoms - Fairfield’s official flower, attend the festival, and shop for a new home all at the same time. Most of the houses are colonials, one is an antique colonial, one is an antique colonial farmhouse, and one is a Cape Cod. They range in asking price from $900,000 to $4,500,000. Several are within walking distance of the festival.

Four of them are on Hillside Road including the stately light gray custom colonial house at 1800 Hillside Road, called Serenity Hill by its owners because of its private setting and because it is on one of the highest elevations in town. This 6,365-square-foot house was built in 1979 and its recent upgrades include interior painting, wood flooring installed in second floor bedrooms, and white cabinetry, an over-sized center island and newer stainless steel appliances in the gourmet kitchen.

The house sits on a 2.86-acre level property, which features a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, pool house, built-in grill, and a stone terrace. The welcoming covered and colonnaded front porch provides entry into the house where the hardwood floor of the two-story foyer is adorned with an inlaid compass rose; perhaps a reminder that Long Island Sound is not that far away. In fact, remote as Greenfield Hill seems this house is really only about 10 minutes from downtown and the train station.

Inside, the formal living room has a red brick fireplace flanked by built-in bookshelves and cabinets. The formal dining room has wainscoting on the lower walls.

In the spacious family room there is a marble fireplace, cherry paneling, a vaulted ceiling, window seat, two walls of built-in bookshelves, nearly floor-to-ceiling windows topped with transoms, and two doors to the flagstone patio and backyard. From this room a long hallway of custom closets leads to a first floor en suite guest bedroom with French doors to the patio and a wisteria-covered arbor. The office has wall-to-wall carpeting and a private entrance.

The cavernous gourmet eat-in kitchen, which was renovated in 2015, features a tall coffered ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, large T-shaped center island, granite counters, custom cabinetry, and high-end appliances including a Wolf six-burner range. The eat-in area has a door to the patio.

“Upstairs, the majesty continues,” the listing agent said, particular in the 1,200-square-foot master bedroom suite, which is in its own wing and features a marble fireplace, sitting area, cathedral ceiling with milled beams, custom window seats, bookshelves, and a door to a private balcony. There are two walk-in closets and a dressing room. The marble bath includes a glass stall steam shower, jetted tub, double vanity, and a water closet.

There are three more bedrooms on the second floor, one is en suite and two share a bath. The sixth bedroom is is accessed by a separate staircase from the first floor and it includes a large living or family room with a coffered ceiling , and a full bath. This space could be an au pair or in-law suite.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Custom Colonial ADDRESS: 1800 Hillside Road PRICE: $2,095,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: 2.86-acre level property, heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, pool house, built-in grill, flagstone patio, pergola, underground sprinkler, exterior lighting, only seven minutes to town and train, two miles to the Merritt Parkway, five fireplaces, balconies, Thermopane windows, covered front porch, pergola, 400 amp service, attached three-car garage, zoned central air conditioning and heating, wood shingle roof, pull-down attic stairs, ridge vents, full unfinished basement, six bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,356,880 TAX RATE: 25.82 mills TAXES: $35,035 Additional Saturday open houses In addition to this house, the other open houses will be held at the following addresses: 4480 Congress Street, colonial, $4,500,000 533 Merwins Lane, antique colonial farmhouse, $900,000 1381 Old Academy Road, Cape Cod, $1,250,000 939 Hillside Road, antique colonial, $1,224,900 2263 Hillside Road, colonial, $929,000 4900 Congress Street, 28-acre property, main house and other buildings, (drive by only) 2500 Hillside Road, under construction (drive by only)

Outside, there is a built-in grill and the custom pool house is plumbed for a full bath and kitchen, and it features a fireplace. The attractive landscaping includes specimen plantings and perennials.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Floria Polverari of The Vanderblue Team/Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-615-3170 or e-mail floria@vanderblue.com.