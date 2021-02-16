On the Market: A tranquil property within a friendly neighborhood

FAIRFIELD — Tranquility and convenience abound in the residential neighborhood of Winton Park, according to the current owners of the renovated 14-room colonial house at 361 Brookbend Road.
Winton Park is often referred to as “downtown Greenfield Hill” because of the quietude it affords its residents. The convenience is measured by its proximity to so many Fairfield amenities by virtue of its in-town location. Several public schools, including Fairfield Ludlowe High School, are within a short walk of this house. Less than a mile away are the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, the downtown Metro North train station, and several municipal and other parks including Sturges Park and Mill Hollow Park. Just about a mile away is Post Road (Route 1) restaurants and shops, and I-95.