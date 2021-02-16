On the Market: A tranquil property within a friendly neighborhood

FAIRFIELD — Tranquility and convenience abound in the residential neighborhood of Winton Park, according to the current owners of the renovated 14-room colonial house at 361 Brookbend Road.

Winton Park is often referred to as “downtown Greenfield Hill” because of the quietude it affords its residents. The convenience is measured by its proximity to so many Fairfield amenities by virtue of its in-town location. Several public schools, including Fairfield Ludlowe High School, are within a short walk of this house. Less than a mile away are the Connecticut Audubon Society’s Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, the downtown Metro North train station, and several municipal and other parks including Sturges Park and Mill Hollow Park. Just about a mile away is Post Road (Route 1) restaurants and shops, and I-95.

“We will miss being able to walk to the downtown restaurants, or to the train when we were commuting. We used to love walking our kids to school as well,” one of the owners said.

They are glad that the next owners will enjoy “the tranquility of our property and the neighborhood. Winton Park is a private community of people who love and care about their neighborhood. … Our incredible neighbors are always there for us, whether we need a cup of sugar last minute or to watch over the house while we are away.”

Although it’s buried under about a foot of snow at the moment, the professionally landscaped grounds of just over an acre “are simply breathtaking” with custom stone walls, gardens, and plenty of room for a pool, the listing agent said. Tall oak trees stand sentinel in the front yard offering “the perfect amount of privacy and shade in the summer months,” the agent said. In the backyard, the current family enjoyed hosting parties and making s’mores over the fire pit on the stone patio “with the entire family and the neighbors.”

The interior features 4,492 square feet of living space.

“The division of spaces in the home provides for privacy and quiet time when needed. We each have our own spaces which was wonderful when COVID struck and we were home so often,” the owner said.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 361 Brookbend Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,750,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 FEATURES: 1.09-acre property, patio, deck, exterior lighting, garden area, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, professionally landscaped, fire pit, porch, wet bar; walking distance to local public schools, the Connecticut Audubon Society Birdcraft Museum and Sanctuary, downtown Metro North train station, Sturges Park, and Mill Hollow Park; close to the Eunice Postol Recreation Center and Sportsplex; proximity to Post Road (Route 1) and I-95, homeowners' association, two fireplaces, possible in-law or au pair suite, zoned central air conditioning, oil heat, public water and sewer connections, full finished walk-out basement, attic, over-sized attached two-car garage, custom stone walls, room for an in-ground swimming pool, mildew-resistant Benjamin Moore exterior paint, four bedrooms, three full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Riverfield Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $943,040 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $25,264 HOA FEE: $300 per year, paid annually See More Collapse

Vestiges of the home’s original 1939 vintage are missing; replaced by sanded and refinished hardwood floors on the first level, attractive crown and other moldings, updated baths and Baldwin hardware. The gourmet eat-in kitchen was taken down to the studs when it was renovated just about five years ago. It includes hand-made and painted custom tongue-and-groove cabinetry, under-cabinet lighting, a mahogany center island, and Ogee-edged granite counters. The high-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Viking range top. In the informal breakfast area there are sliding doors to the sizable cedar deck.

During the renovation they added a mahogany wet bar area including custom hand-made cabinets, new windows, a mini bar fridge, sink, dishwasher, glass shelving and three sets of lights. This is a great space when entertaining.

The formal living room has a wood-burning fireplace with an ornate mantel, and this room leads to the four-season sunroom, which features a heated floor. In the family room a floor-to-ceiling custom built-in entertainment center lines one wall and there is a stone fireplace on the other side, making this room the family’s favorite hang-out, they said. Also on the main living level is a library or office.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a deep tray ceiling, two walk-in closets, and a new spa-like marble bath with a soaking tub, glass shower, double vanity, custom cabinetry and a heated floor.

The finished lower level has two rooms providing options for an in-law suite, gym, media room, or playroom. French doors to the driveway side of the house provide a second entrance for a home office.

There will be an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Julie Vanderblue of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Private Brokerage at 203-257-6994 or julie@vanderblue.com.