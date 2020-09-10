On the Market: After numerous upgrades, Greenfield Hill colonial is ‘just right’

The master bath received an $85,000-plus update including a soaking tub, glass shower, double vanities with quartzite counters and flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern. The master bath received an $85,000-plus update including a soaking tub, glass shower, double vanities with quartzite counters and flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern. Photo: Nathan Spotts Photo: Nathan Spotts Image 1 of / 12 Caption Close On the Market: After numerous upgrades, Greenfield Hill colonial is ‘just right’ 1 / 12 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — “Downsize time.” That’s what the current owners of the gray colonial house at 354 Towne House Road say after raising their three children there. They are quick to add it won’t be easy to leave such a beautiful and practical home; a quiet, friendly neighborhood; and convenient location.

“This location is like the middle (bowl of) porridge of Goldilocks — just right,” one owner said.

“There is a Facebook neighborhood site for Woodhouse and Towne House roads (for) owners to share ideas, tag sales, alerts and gatherings. During the start of the school year, there are family gatherings at the bus stops and usually holiday gettogethers throughout the year,” the listing agent said.

This great location in Greenfield Hill is just far enough to be “out in the country” but close enough to be able to run and get a cup of coffee, fill up with gas, or go to the grocery store in just a couple of minutes, they said. This roadway, off Burr Street, is only about five minutes from the Merritt Parkway 1.3 miles away, Restaurants Barcelona, Bonda and the Bluebird Inn. Shops and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike are not much further away than that, and it is only about seven minutes to downtown Fairfield, the Metro-North Railroad train station and Interstate 95.

Even closer to this house are Burr Elementary School and the Connecticut Audubon Center, both on Burr Street, and the Audubon Center’s Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary. All are only about a five-minute walk from the house. The Audubon trails allow for hiking, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. There are seven miles of trails including the Chiboucas wheelchair-accessible trail.

This 4,237-square-foot house and its 2.23-acre level property are “just right” as well. It looks and functions much differently than it did when the house was first built in 1964. Originally, this property comprised a four-bedroom main house and a two-bedroom guest cottage. In 2010 both structures were combined into one “masterfully designed home” with an open flow from one spacious room to another. “Now this house accommodates the modern family’s aesthetics and lifestyle,” the agent said.

It has undergone further updates since then. Just this year the exterior of the house was painted in the Benjamin Moore color Grey Huskie. And from 2018 through this year the interior rooms were painted with on-trend neutrals and an overall pleasing color palette. A new driveway was installed in 2015 and four years later a row of arborvitaes were planted along a portion of the driveway near the attached under-house two-car garage, above which is a bonus room, currently used as a family room. This versatile space could serve as a recreation, game or play room. That same year an existing bedroom was converted into a dressing room for the master suite. The expansive raised deck was added using composite materials, minimizing maintenance.

The HVAC system was updated to create five heat zones and four central air conditioning zones. The master bath received an $85,000-plus update including a soaking tub, glass shower, double vanities with quartzite counters and flooring arranged in a herringbone pattern. The house got a new kitchen in 2014. It features a long center island that widens to create a breakfast bar to accommodate five people. That’s in addition to the eat-in area. Other kitchen features include quartzite counters, a marble backsplash, pantry, a built-in desk area, and high-end appliances.

Real Estate Listings

The owners said they love the open flow between the kitchen and the large first floor sitting room, adding: “We think the columns and archway leading to the back deck came together in a very aesthetically pleasing way.”

That deck has provided a comfortable place for relaxing, “watching stars and lightning,” and listening to the birds. The thick border of trees makes this backyard a very peaceful place. “We really enjoy the deck and being in the hot tub,” the owner said.

Back inside, there are formal living and dining rooms; the living room has a fireplace. On the second floor there are five bedrooms.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Carol Langeland of Carol Langeland Homes and William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-895-7892 or CarolLangelandHomes@gmail.com.