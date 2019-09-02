On the Market: Antique Colonial in Easton offers vintage features

EASTON — David Turney is a hard man to track down, in part because he died back in 1829. A check with two officials of the Easton Historical Society, and the society’s website, yielded only that he constructed a building in 1800 “a few yards to the west” of the building that houses the U.S. Post Office near Grieser’s Coffee & Market.

Other than that reference, and one on www.findagrave.com — which indicates Turney is buried in Easton’s Union Cemetery, no other mention of the man is found except on the plaque of the colonial house at 271 Center Road, identifying it as the David Turney House. So, clearly, he existed. The listing agent said this house is surrounded by other historic homes “and the rich history of Easton.”

The agent referred to the white clapboard house that Turney built circa 1810 as an “antique treasure,” and it still retains its 19th century charm and vintage features including its freshly refinished wide-planked floorboards and three vintage fireplaces, although there are also plenty of modern touches. Turney never had a tennis court or a Gunite in-ground swimming pool. Today, this 10.8-acre property features both, plus a renovated contemporary pool house that was built about 1983 and includes a bar and a propane stove. The tennis court was installed about 1975 and it has updated fencing.

There was a new addition of 1,728 square feet built in 2005 bringing the total square footage of this 11-room house to 4,059. The new section includes two family rooms, three bedrooms, two full marble baths, a sauna, laundry room, and a gym. This country estate also offers a studio cottage (built circa 1880) with a newer bath and loft, two storage barns, stone and red brick patios, a large open and covered deck, screened porch, a wet bar, and central air conditioning; a living, entertaining, and recreational compound in the heart of the town.

The location of this property places it within very easy walking distance of the Easton Public Library, Town Hall, the Parks & Recreation Department, and Samuel P. Senior Memorial Park. The park’s entrance is at 260 Center Road and it features a boardwalk over wetlands and through woods.

The turnkey Turney house has a freshly painted dining room, living room and kitchen. Fireplaces are found in the living and dining rooms and the second floor master bedroom. The living room fireplace is set into a wall of picture frame paneling. The dining room has chair railing and an exposed ceiling beam. One of the family rooms and one of the bedrooms enjoy built-in window seats. Several rooms, including a first floor office, have floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, and others enjoy sliding doors to the long and wide raised deck and the screened porch.

The eat-in kitchen has a vaulted ceiling, new zinc counter tops, a center island, porcelain farm sink, skylights, Carrara marble backsplash, and stainless steel appliances including a Viking six-burner range and warmer drawer, and Gaggenau double ovens. The kitchen has a Dutch door that leads to the patio. On the first floor there is one of the home’s three bedrooms, this one en suite so it could serve as a guest, in-law or au pair suite. The master and two other bedrooms are on the second floor

