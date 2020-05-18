On the Market: Antique Victorian near Southport Village retains its vintage charm

FAIRFIELD — The Connecticut Turnpike, also known as I-95, was constructed in the late 1950s, “But the convenience of the nation’s new highway system came with a high price tag,” according to the town of Fairfield website.

“In many urban areas and towns, older neighborhoods were bisected or completely razed in the name of “progress.” Some homes in the Mill Plain area were moved to new sites but others fell victim to the wrecking ball,” the website said.

One house luckily spared was the antique Victorian at 154 Taintor Drive in Southport. It was moved from its original location “on Spruce Street to the very top of Taintor Drive back in the 1950s to make room for the advancing Connecticut Turnpike. Preservationists prevailed, and the original windows, wide-board floors and other iconic Victorian features endure, perfectly highlighting the charming townhouse spirit of this address,” the listing agent said.

The work of those preservationists to save this house, built circa 1870, predates, by several decades, National Historic Preservation Month, an initiative of the National Trust for Historic Preservation that was expanded in 2005. The month of May is dedicated each year to placing a spotlight on the need to preserve historic structures. The dedicated month began as National Preservation Week in 1973. At one NTHP luncheon, First Lady Patricia Nixon read the Presidential proclamation, saying in part:

“As the pace of change accelerates in the world around us, Americans more than ever need a lively awareness of our roots and origins in the past on which to base our sense of identity in the present and our directions for the future,” according to www.savingplaces.org.

This timeless house was sited beautifully on a level lot of half an acre just steps from the heart of historic Southport Village, where antique houses coexist in the landscape with new construction. The home’s convenient location places it within easy walking distance of Southport’s amenities. The next owners of this house can take a leisurely stroll to Southport Harbor, the beach on Pequot Avenue near the Westport town line, and the Southport Yacht Club.

They can shop and dine in Southport Village without the use of a motor vehicle, and take a brisk walk to the local athletic club only blocks away. In other words, they can get a workout on their way to doing a workout. If their profession takes them into New York City each day, they can walk to the Southport Metro North train station just a few blocks away, and just beyond that is Pequot Library. This is a very walkable community and, as the agent asks, “Isn’t it time you started walking more?”

The house has seven rooms and 1,840 square feet of living space, and the property can accommodate further home expansion, if needed.

Inside, the home has maintained its vintage charm while its updating makes it decidedly modern. The living room features a fireplace, as does the dining room, where there is also built-in bookshelves and lower cabinets, wood paneled walls painted in a trendy beige color (earth tones are making a return and often replacing monochromatic grays), and a large multi-paned window.

The spacious chef’s kitchen features marble counters, Italian glass tile backsplash, high-end stainless steel appliances, including a Sub-Zero refrigerator and Wolf four-burner range, wide-planked floorboards, and a breakfast bar. The library features custom bookcases, and this room could be converted into a first floor master bedroom. It does have a full bath.

As currently arranged, the master and two other bedrooms are on the second floor. One room has a glass-front built-in cabinet and dresser drawers.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Michael Mombello of KMS Partners and Compass Connecticut, LLC at 203-505-4477 or Michael.mombello@compass.com.