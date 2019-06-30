On the Market: Beautifully lanscaped ranch in Lower Easton

This property has a mix of open lawn, beautiful landscaping and flower gardens, and tall trees. This property has a mix of open lawn, beautiful landscaping and flower gardens, and tall trees. Photo: Austin Eterno Photo: Austin Eterno Image 1 of / 10 Caption Close On the Market: Beautifully lanscaped ranch in Lower Easton 1 / 10 Back to Gallery

EASTON — One of the owners of the yellow ranch house at 27 Blanchard Road was a professional landscaper, according to one of the co-listing agents. That owner’s skill is apparent as one steps onto the beautifully landscaped level property of almost three-quarters of an acre.

And yet, this week, more than the colorful array of perennial flowers in the gardens, what really stands out is the red, white and blue of the American flag. It has a place of honor, displayed from the covered front porch.

This attractive house and property are located in a “friendly neighborhood” in Lower Easton. The current owners call its location “a commuter’s dream,” because it is only two minutes from the Merritt Parkway. It is also close to several working farms in town - including Sherwood Farm and Silverman’s Farm, as well as the Easton Village Store and Easton Dog Park, and it is also a short car ride to the center of town and the public library.

On the front lawn there are two towering trees that look like they have stood there longer than the house has. The house was built in 1953. The base of both trees are surrounded by a circlet of pachysandra ground cover. The various flower beds in the front, back and side yards, contain an attractive mix of perennials and annual flowers. A paved path leads from the driveway and the attached two-car garage to the breezeway entrance and to the front porch, where the front door is flanked by long decorative sidelights.

Inside, there is 1,836 square feet of living space. The formal living room has the home’s only fireplace. It has a bay window and custom built-in lower cabinets and shelving on both sides. The formal dining room has chair railing. In the kitchen there are long granite counters, breakfast bar, updated white cabinets, newer appliances, and yellow ceramic tile backsplash. There is a breezeway between the kitchen and garage that doubles as a mudroom.

At the back of the house there is a large newly carpeted family room. The bay/bow window provides views of the expansive, level yard that is perfect for lawn games and sports. In fact, one section has an area to practice one’s golf swing. The family room also has sliding doors to the good-sized paving stone patio, sitting wall, and the backyard. The patio has room for grilling, dining, and relaxing.

The sleeping quarters wing of the house has three bedrooms. All three have wall-to-wall carpeting. The master bath features a Travertine floor and stall shower.

Real Estate Listings

In the lower level there is 1800 square feet of extra room with any number of opportunities to create a play area, office, gym or game room.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Susan Leone and Carol Langeland of Higgins Group Real Estate; Leone at 203-209-2075 or Susan@SusanLeone.com, and Langeland at 203-895-7892 or Carollangeland@higginsgroup.com.