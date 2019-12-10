On the Market: Cape Cod colonial in Greenfield Hill near hiking, bridle trails

FAIRFIELD — One portion of Greenfield Hill sounds as if it were deliberately designed for horse farms and equestrian pursuits. A section of Merwins Lane has side streets with names like Quarter Horse Lane, Riders Lane and Horseshoe Lane.

At 1163 Merwins Lane in Greenfield Hill, diagonally across from the entrance to Quarter Horse Lane, there is a light gray Cape Cod colonial house with black shutters. Included on its level and lightly wooded property of just over two acres is a gambrel roofed three-stall barn and a paddock. The fencing around the paddock is festively adorned in holiday lights.

A short trot from this house, literally just a few strides away, is the Pilot House Community Farm, a non-profit organization that provides standard and special needs horseback riding lessons in English and Western style, a horticultural program, including planting, caring for and selling vegetable, a summer camp, and various family events that the residents of this house can walk to.

If the residents of this house keep their own horses in the barn, they can take a leisurely ride on horseback down Merwins Lane to Catamount Road, where they can access the 183-acre Brett Woods Open Space and its hiking and bridle trails. According to the Town of Fairfield website, “Due to the parking limitations, only a few horseback riders bring their horses to Brett Woods by trailer, but some trailers can be parked on the cul-de-sac at the North Street east access point.” However, the residents of 1163 Merwins Lane don’t have to worry about trailering their horses. The municipal Brett Woods is only 1.4 miles from the house.

If the next owners prefer racket sports and golf to horseback riding the Patterson Club is just around the corner, within easy walking distance.

This eight-room, 2,960-square-foot house sits back from the road, its driveway opening to an ample parking area for family and guests. A long slate path leads to the covered front entrance, where the door is flanked by sidelights with decorative leaded glass windows. Despite its origins — this classic house was built in 1954 — it has an open floor plan. The sizable formal living room features the home’s only fireplace, and one wall has built-in shelving and cabinets. The walls of the formal dining room have chair railing and built-in shelving for displays of china or other decorative culinary wares.

In the updated eat-in kitchen there are granite counters, a white ceramic tile backsplash with a distinctive black tile border, white cabinetry, some with glass-front doors, and high-end appliances. Off the kitchen there is a good-sized mudroom with stone-tiled flooring and a door to the large raised deck and backyard, where there is a border of trees for privacy, a patio, fire pit, a garden, and the barn. According to the listing agent, the barn could converted into an office, art studio, potting shed or other useful purpose. “With a little work, the barn could easily become the place you go, to get a break from everyone,” the agent said.

Real Estate Listings

The family room features a wall of reclaimed wood, built-in shelving, and a wall of sliding doors leading to the deck. This main level also features three of the home’s four bedrooms including the master suite. All three bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting. The remaining two bedrooms are located on the second floor, one with carpeting and one with a hardwood floor.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Gabrielle DiBianco of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-895-6724 or gabrielle@higginsgroup.com .