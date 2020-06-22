On the Market: Cape Cod home in Fairfield boasts a rich musical history

The formal living room has a marble fireplace and large picture window. The formal living room has a marble fireplace and large picture window. Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: Cape Cod home in Fairfield boasts a rich musical history 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The pale yellow Cape Cod house with white shutters at 3129 Burr Street is alive with so much impressive musical history that it’s easy to view this residence as a musical composition, one room flowing into the other like the notes and lyrics of a beautiful ballad.

Music undoubtedly filled the rooms of this 3,739-square-foot house when big band stars like Duke Ellington, Glen Miller, Guy Lombardo and Les Brown were guests of its owner, the same man who owned the Ritz Ballroom in Bridgeport. Those are just a few of the famous names who were invited to this house when they were in town to perform at the popular Black Rock nightclub, which closed in 1961. The club was memorialized in a pictorial history titled Home of the Happy Dancers - The Story of Bridgeport, Connecticut’s Ritz Ballroom, by Jeffery C. Williams.

“Frank Sinatra, Louis Armstrong, Frankie Valli, and Greta Garbo, amongst others, have been to parties here,” one of the homeowners said.

Music still fills this house - the current owners have two pianos, and music also fills the 1.6-acre level parcel - songbirds sing their melodies on this property and in greater numbers at the Connecticut Audubon Society just a short walk away. The Society’s 155-acre Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary features seven miles of hiking trails, including a wheelchair-accessible trail for the disabled. A brochure with a self-guided hike is available at the center, according to the Audubon Society website, which also mentions that hundreds of species of birds can be found within the sanctuary.

Nestled behind white picket fences, which mark the driveway entrance, this house in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood features a front patio and an enchanting garden with beautiful “room” and outdoor seating areas created from the strategic landscaping. “Our overall plan for the property was to create a series of outdoor “rooms” for reading, relaxing and gathering. Each provides a different experience and view and depending on where the sun is … you can be in the cool shade or the warm sun,” the owner said.

“Guided by “Color in My Garden,” the gardener’s bible by Louise Beebe Wilder, we created, planted and tended a multi-seasonal palette of flowering trees, perennial shrubs and flowers. The cuttings provide endless floral designs throughout our home … From Spring into the early Fall, something is always in full bloom on the property,” the owner said. The proliferation of color and fragrance begins in Spring when “the two magnolias burst into a white canopy visible from both floors of the home, the blossoms visible and fragrant each morning upon waking. It continues with daffodils, hyacinth, tulips, “followed by the apple and pear trees, cherry and weeping cherry trees, a burst of yellow forsythia, then the dogwoods, lilac arbor, viburnum, wild and bearded iris, peonies, roses, then the hydrangeas - all are perennials plantings that come up each year.”

“Gardeners, bird-watchers, stargazers, al fresco dining lovers and nature enthusiasts will adore this backyard,” the listing agent said.

Real Estate Listings

Historic rock walls surround the property, providing beauty and natural safe border for children, and the owner said there are currently children of all ages on every side of the property, “which makes for easy playdates and neighbors to socialize with, without it feeling crowded. This neighborhood is known for parties and cookouts, and the best annual Halloween party and trick-or-treating around,” not just on Burr Street but continuing onto Aran Hill and Eleven O’clock roads.

The driveway opens to provide ample parking, ideal when entertaining. A bluestone path lined in Belgium block leads to the covered front porch. Inside the expanded Cape, which was built in 1950, the formal living room features a marble fireplace. Multi-paned French doors separate the formal dining room from the spacious gourmet kitchen. Its features include a long center island/breakfast bar, granite counters, two sinks, two dishwashers, built-in desk area, high-end appliances, breakfast nook, and a fireplace comprising reclaimed barn wood. Off the kitchen there is a wet bar.

“Our children grew up eating breakfast “with the birds” as the birds fed at the feeder right outside the breakfast nook windows,” the owner said.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Cape Cod ADDRESS: 3129 Burr Street PRICE: $789,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.6-acre level property, covered front porch, front and backyard patios, exterior lighting, professionally landscaped, perennial gardens, fruit trees, wet bar, walking distance to the Connecticut Audubon Society at Roy and Margot Larsen Wildlife Sanctuary, Brett Woods Open Space, proximity to the Patterson Club; just five miles to the heart of downtown Fairfield’s restaurants, shops, beaches and Metro North train station; audio system, cable - available, programmable thermostat, storm doors and windows, two fireplaces, attached over-sized two-car garage with workbench and topped with a cupola, historic rock walls, plenty of room for a pool, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full basement, attic, public water connection, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOL: Burr Elementary, Tomlinson Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $491,260 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $13,161

The den and office both have French doors that open up to private back patio. The first floor en-suite guest room is perfect for an au pair, guests, and visiting parents, and is positioned for “easy access to midnight snacks in the fridge.”

On the second floor there are four including the master suite, which features a walk-in closet, deck, and private bath.

In the basement there is a playroom.

The charm is amplified by the knowledge that this house has easy access to everything. It is only two minutes to award-winning Burr Elementary School, three minutes to the Merritt Parkway, 10 minutes to downtown Fairfield and the train station, eight minutes to Westport, and five minutes to shopping and dining on Black Rock Turnpike.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Shoshana Carter of Snyder & Pritchard Homes and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-321-3502 or Shoshana.Snyder@raveis.com.