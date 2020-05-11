On the Market: Charming Cape in Fairfield boasts many recent improvements

FAIRFIELD — Social distancing orders are about to be lifted in the State of Connecticut, although some enclosed spaces might not be frequented by the public just yet. They’ll want to ease into safe social distancing.

One place where it’s easy to keep a safe distance from others while still engaging in an enjoyable leisurely activity is on the golf course. The owners of the charming white brick Cape Cod house at 2231 Easton Turnpike have a distinct advantage there. This house is directly across the street from Churchill Road and the Fairchild Wheeler Golf Course, and it is only two miles from the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course. The privately owned Fairchild Wheeler offers two 18-hole courses and summer camps, and The “Smith” is a municipally owned and operated course billed by the town website as being “As challenging as it is beautiful.”

This six-room, 1,470-square-foot house is as charming as it is beautiful. It sits on a level property of almost a quarter of an acre in the Stratfield neighborhood only minutes from a number of recreation, shopping and commuter conveniences. In addition to the golf courses this house is only a short distance from shops, a restaurant, bank, and gas station in Stratfield Village; North Stratfield Elementary School, the Fairfield Woods Middle School and public library branch, municipal ballfields, Lake Mohegan Recreational Area and Lake Mohegan Dog Park. It is also very convenient to the Merritt Parkway, and not far from all the shops and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike.

The move-in-ready house was built in 1941 but has undergone many recent improvements, among them are the installation of new Thermopane windows, the conversion of the heating system to efficient natural gas, the upgrading of the electric system to 200 Amp service, and the replacement of the roof - the current one coming with a 30-year guarantee.

Inside, there are vestiges of the 1940s construction with arched doorways and built-in shelves, cabinets and nooks, and gleaming and hardwood floors throughout. But the open floor plan is decidedly new millennium, as is the updated kitchen and the first floor master bedroom suite with a large walk-in closet, and a full bath with white ceramic tile.

The living and dining rooms are open, one to the other, and share a wood-burning fireplace with a decorative mantel. It is flanked by recessed shelves for displays of vases or other earthenware. In the dining room there is a wall of built-in shelving and lower level cabinets topped with decorative molding. The kitchen opens to the heated four-season sun porch, where there is a door to the large, raised, wood deck. It has a staircase down to the fenced and professionally landscaped backyard.

Upstairs, there are two good-sized bedrooms with an abundance of storage. They share a full bath.

The full unfinished basement also features a wood-burning fireplace as well as a high ceiling, and this lower level space has great potential, according to the listing agent. It could be converted into a fabulous playroom, media room or office, she said.

There are two vehicle bays - one in the attached under house garage and the other in the detached garage, which offers excellent storage.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Ellen Fusco of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-257-7106 or efusco@williampitt.com.