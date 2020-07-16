On the Market: Classic New England charmer on lightly wooded property in Easton

The antiqued brick and wood colonial house at 44 Wyldewood Road in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood sits in a private setting of 3.07 acres. The antiqued brick and wood colonial house at 44 Wyldewood Road in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood sits in a private setting of 3.07 acres. Photo: Brian Zuleta Photo: Brian Zuleta Image 1 of / 14 Caption Close On the Market: Classic New England charmer on lightly wooded property in Easton 1 / 14 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Some people think Easton is in the middle of nowhere. Those who actually calculate its proximity to other towns, lifestyle and recreation amenities and shopping realize Easton is really an ideal location. And, besides, the middle of nowhere in Connecticut is not like the middle of nowhere in Wyoming or Montana.

The antiqued brick-and-wood colonial house at 44 Wyldewood Road in Easton’s Aspetuck neighborhood enjoys a large measure of privacy on its lightly wooded property of just over three acres. But grocery and other shopping is only 10 to 15 minutes away in the neighboring towns of Fairfield, Westport and Monroe, and Easton is jampacked with working farms offering fresh produce, honey, maple syrup, eggs and other items all only minutes away.

This classic New England charmer is also within easy walking distance of several preserved open spaces managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust including one in the immediate neighborhood that features an apple orchard and blueberry bushes. The 117-acre Jump Hill Preserve has a mountain bicycling trail and Crow Hill just across the border into Weston has hiking trails. Other protected spaces have a large network of hiking trails and some include bridle trails.

If golf is the preferred sport for the next owners of this house, there is the Connecticut Golf Club a hop, skip and a jump away on Route 58, and, just around the corner in Weston is the Aspetuck Valley Country Club and golf course. The Olde Bluebird Inn, the historic Bradley-Hubbell House, a town swimming hole, Little League field, and the Aspetuck Valley Apple Barn are tantalizingly close by.

This eight-room house features 2,951 square feet of living space. It was built in 1971 to ensure its residents enjoyed a wealth of privacy. The house is set well back from the street; nestled into the elbow of Wyldewood Road as the roadway continues on to Woodland Drive before culminating in a cul-de-sac.

In the foyer there are French doors that open into the formal living room, where there is a fireplace and newly refinished hardwood floors. In the formal dining room there are French doors that access the large deck and backyard. The deck features built-in bench-style seating. Yet another set of French doors provides access to the same deck from the casual dining area, which is open to the kitchen. Both of these spaces have a visually appealing ceramic tile floor; the tiles arranged in an attractive pattern. The kitchen has ample amounts of counter space and cabinets.

From the kitchen, step down into the sizable family room, which features a red brick fireplace flanked by floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves. There is also a bay window and brand new wall-to-wall carpeting. Also off the kitchen is an office that has a closet to store office supplies. Because it has a closet, this room could also serve as a fourth bedroom, if necessary. It could also be a den or television room.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms. The master suite is a good size and has a sitting area, two walk-in closets, a dressing area, and private full bath. The other two spacious bedrooms share the hall bath. All three have wall-to-wall carpeting. Also upstairs in the hallway there is a nook that makes an ideal second home office, homework station, or, should the state need to shut down again, this is a perfect distance learning space.

Real Estate Listings

The unfinished basement offers “a ton of storage and a ton of possibilities,” according to the listing agent.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Gayle Worthington of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-521-4304 or Gayle.Worthington@raveis.com.