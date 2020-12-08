On the Market: Classic colonial features green technology

FAIRFIELD — The majority of people celebrates Earth Day once a year every April while others celebrate year round.

The next owners of the gray colonial house at 233 High Meadow Road will have a chance to celebrate every day with the active solar panels that sit on the roof. Those panels significantly reduce monthly energy costs while also letting its owners feel good about doing their part to reduce their overall carbon footprint for the benefit of the entire planet, and all the creatures great and small within it that rely on Mother Earth for sustenance.

What sits under those panels also contribute to the modern day living and entertaining standards of today’s homeowners.

“This property really has everything today’s buyers are looking for,” said Marketing Broker Julie Vanderblue, of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate. “A classic well-built colonial with a fabulous open floor plan, home offices - which are in high demand, a walk-out lower level offering so many options, and amazing grounds with an in-ground pool and spa. Add to that the convenient and sought after Southport location and you have the perfect package.”

This 10-room, 5,985-square-foot house sits on a 1.57-acre level property in the portion of Fairfield’s Southport neighborhood that lies north of Post Road (Route 1). This house is close to Southport Village and the Metro North Railroad train station, as well as being only minutes away from Mill Hill Elementary School and the centers of Fairfield and Westport. Although this property is closer to the Mill River than it is to Long Island Sound several rooms enjoy views of the Sound.

This classic five-bedroom house was built in 2001 on the far end of a quiet, semi-circular street providing a wealth of privacy and creating a private oasis tucked behind attractive landscaping and a scrim of mature trees. The graceful curves continue with a semi-circular stone wall dotted with rounded shrubbery and a bluestone path that leads to the covered front entrance where the cerulean blue front door and sidelights are adorned with decorative leaded glass window panes.

The door opens into the two-story foyer in which the current owners have cleverly used the wide architrave above the French doors of the coat closet as an easel for calming canvases of artwork. The formal living room, which doubles as a music room that can accommodate a concert grand piano, features a marble fireplace. From there, French doors open into the home office with a wall of floor-to-ceiling, built-in shelving and cabinetry.

In the formal dining room there is a tray ceiling and the room is framed with wainscoting on the lower portion of the walls. The rest of the wall space is covered in a rich tawny color; a nod to the trending earth tones that are working to supplant the monochromatic grays of the last decade or so.

Vanderblue said the kitchen is “the heartbeat of every home,” and that is certainly the case in this house. This sizable chef’s kitchen features a center island/breakfast bar for three topped with natural stone, ample stone counters, high-end appliances, and a sunny breakfast nook. It flows into the spacious family room where there is a vaulted ceiling, stone fireplace, built-in hutch, and glass doors that lead to the large deck looking over the pool and gardens.

On the second floor the spacious master suite boasts wall-to-wall carpeting and a spa-like bath with a soaking tub and three walk-in closets. Four additional bedrooms are all generously sized and one of them is en suite.

The walk-out lower level offers endless possibilities, including an in-law or au pair suite, schoolroom, theater, playroom or game room.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Colonial ADDRESS: 233 High Meadow Road, Fairfield PRICE: $1,500,000 ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 1.57-acre level property, active solar panels, Gunite in-ground swimming pool with cascading spa, exterior lighting, patio, irrigation system, outdoor shower, large deck, garden area, professionally landscaped, full house generator, views of the Long Island Sound from several rooms, located on a quiet semi-circular street, possible in-law or au pair suite, two fireplaces, close to Southport Village and train station, minutes away from Mill Hill Elementary School and the centers of Fairfield and Westport, central air conditioning, natural gas heat, attached two-car garage, large storage shed, stone wall, public water and sewer connections, full unfinished walk-out basement, attic, five bedrooms, three full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High School ASSESSMENT: $937,300 MILL RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $25,110

As one family member conveyed through a decorative throw pillow, “This is my happy place,” and the next family that occupies this home is likely to think so too.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Julie Vanderblue of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate at Julie Vanderblue at 203-257-6994 or julie@vanderblue.com.