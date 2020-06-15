On the Market: Colonial contemporary in Southport features panoramic water views

This house sits on a 1.27-acre level and sloping property and features the lower level flagstone patio and fireplace and an upper level terrace with a wood deck. This house sits on a 1.27-acre level and sloping property and features the lower level flagstone patio and fireplace and an upper level terrace with a wood deck. Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial contemporary in Southport features panoramic water views 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — High atop the tallest point in Southport on Mill Hill Lane a privileged handful of residents from only a couple of houses have stunning panoramic views of Long Island Sound. The only others to enjoy distant beautiful water views are a few more residents up in Greenfield Hill.

Among those fortunate residents in Southport are the owners of the recently renovated pale gray colonial contemporary house at 101 Mill Hill Lane. It is aptly named Sound View, although it’s more than just the vista that adds to the privilege of residing in this home. Its elegant interior gives way to a 1.27-acre level and sloping property with a flagstone patio and separate stone terrace, a stone fireplace and a koi pond with a water fountain, a perfect place for relaxing, al fresco dining, and entertaining.

Strategically placed hedges and trees contribute to maximizing the privacy of this setting. The property was professionally designed and landscaped by nearby Oliver Nursery, and boasts many specimen plantings including a Camperdown Elm Tree, sometimes referred to as a Camper Dome Elm Tree. This property also features a detached guest house comprising a three-car garage and loft apartment. The apartment has two balconies or decks.

Because of the home’s location, in the Southport section of town, its residents are within easy walking distance to Mill Hill School, Southport Village and the Metro North train station to NYC. And, it’s an easy commute to the Post Road (Route 1) shops and restaurants, and I-95. Between the train and the highway this location is a commuter’s dream.

Although this house is not very old — it was only built in 1970 — its very location places it within the center of Southport’s agricultural history. It sits at the end of a cul-de-sac, across from a vintage English manor house that was once part of a thriving onion farm, where the famed Southport Yellow and White Globe Onions grew. According to the Town of Fairfield’s website, “In the mid-19th century Fairfield farmers … from atop Mill Hill and Greenfield Hill kept an eye to the harbor for market boats that would carry their produce. When one was spotted, word spread, and lines of loaded carts and wagons soon appeared on the roads into Southport.”

True to its agrarian history, this property may not have onion fields but it does boast an organic vegetable garden as well as apple, fig and pear trees.

The driveway, lined in Belgium block, opens to an ample parking area between the main and guest houses, a real asset when entertaining. The entrance hall of this 3,478-square-foot house features tumbled marble flooring and a powder room with tumbled marble flooring and a pedestal sink. The living room features a wood-burning fireplace with a gas starter and limestone surround, and walls of glass providing sensational views of Long Island Sound. The family room features a wall of built-in cabinetry and shelving, a tall floor-to-ceiling stone gas log fireplace, coffered ceiling, and a door to the terrace with a circular wood deck. There are double offices separated by pocket doors; ideal for a couple that works from home, which may be the case more recently.

In the updated gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a vaulted ceiling, a center island/breakfast bar topped with ogee-edged granite, farm sink, quartzite counters, white cabinetry, instant hot water and a casual dining area. High-end appliances include a Sub-Zero refrigerator/freezer and Bosch dishwasher. It is also open to the larger, more “formal” dining room. The kitchen and dining areas look down into the living room.

Real Estate Listings

The master bedroom suite enjoys splendid views of Long Island Sound, a ceiling fan, a custom outfitted walk-in closet, an additional custom closet and luxurious bath with a jetted tub and steam shower. There are three bedrooms on the lower level, two of which have doors to the terrace.

In the guest house there is a combination living and dining room, a galley kitchen, a bedroom, full bath, laundry closet, sliding doors to a deck, and a spiral staircase descending to the first floor family room.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Victoria Fingelly or William E. Bodine of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Fingelly at 203 610-0647 or victoriafingelly@yahoo.com , and Bodine at 203-610-7229 or wbodine@williampitt.com.