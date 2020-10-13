On the Market: Colonial farmhouse in Fairfield connects past and present

The luxurious master bedroom features a fireplace, tall vaulted ceiling, decorative molding and millwork, and French doors to a balcony. The luxurious master bedroom features a fireplace, tall vaulted ceiling, decorative molding and millwork, and French doors to a balcony. Photo: Contributed Photo / Photo: Contributed Photo / Image 1 of / 18 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial farmhouse in Fairfield connects past and present 1 / 18 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Agriculture and maritime industries were at the heart of Fairfield’s economy during the 18th and 19th centuries.

“Fairfield’s coastal geography provided good harbors, an advantage that created significant wealth … Shipbuilding became a profitable business at the deep-water harbor in Black Rock in the early 18th century, with local shipyards known for their fine craftsmanship,” according to the Fairfield Museum and History Center’s website.

Today, it isn’t shipbuilding but masterful home construction that is evident throughout certain sections of town, not just in new houses but in the renovation of houses that have witnessed much of Fairfield’s history.

One fine example is the antique colonial farmhouse at 1051 Cedar Road. It was built early in the 19th century, and was updated through its many decades to achieve a form and function that pays reverence to the past while welcoming denizens of the modern era.

“This quintessential Connecticut farmhouse offers a Southport address (and) the feeling of truly living in the country,” the listing agent said.

And yet it is close to many conveniences.

“The best of all worlds resides on Cedar Road,” the agent said.

Real Estate Listings

The property is only about five minutes from shopping and dining along Post Road (Route 1) in Fairfield and Westport, as well as Southport Village, and the local Metro North Railroad train station. Greenfield Hill Market is also close by.

The house was clearly expanded. Few houses of its vintage offer 14 rooms and 5,327 square feet of inviting living and entertaining spaces.

“In the house, great pains have been taken to seamlessly blend the old with the new. The charm and details of the circa 1809 main house have been expanded and enhanced into the newer areas of the home to present a magazine quality interior,” the agent said. “European antiques and artifacts have been transformed into essential elements such as door frames, wall decorations and bathrooms.”

The interior juxtaposes vintage features with modern amenities.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Antique Colonial Farmhouse ADDRESS: 1051 Cedar Road PRICE: $1,950,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 14 AMENITIES: one-acre level corner lot, Gunite in-ground swimming pool, spa, guest house, patio, built-in grill, underground sprinkler, exterior lighting, garden area, pergola, in-law or au pair suite, generator, close to the Greenfield Hill Market and Southport Village, convenient to Southport Metro North train station and Fairfield County Hunt Club; proximity to Perrys Mill Pond, Birchbrook Park, Sturges Ponds Open Space, Aspetuck Land Trust: Acorn Lane Upland Preserve, and Old Hay Fields Open Space; five fireplaces, balcony, attached three-car garage, central air conditioning, zoned oil and propane heat, unfinished basement, attic, public water connection, septic system, five bedrooms, five full and two half baths SCHOOL: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,006,670 TAX RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $26,969

The vintage aspects include wide-planked wood floors, exposed beams and some original fireplaces.

While the modern amenities include a dry bar, a somewhat open floor plan and trending colors on some walls. There’s also a modern paint technique, in this case lacquered paint on some walls and built-in cabinetry.

Some walls are adorned in upscale wallpapers while others are covered in a range of paint colors: blues, sage green, beige, brown; earth tones that décor professionals predicted several years ago would come back into fashion as people move away from the monochromatic grays.

This house has five bedrooms, including a spacious master suite. There are also rooms with flexible use and a cavernous, but cozy gourmet eat-in kitchen — a contradiction in terms to be sure and yet the best way to describe this kitchen. There are five fireplaces: in the living room, family room, dining room, den and master suite.

This house sits on a manageable one-acre level corner lot, sharing one side of its property with Grist Mill Lane. “Sited across from a wild flower field and designated open space, you would be excused from imaging you live in the South of France,” the agent said.

The property provides complete privacy, whether sitting by the Gunite in-ground swimming pool, relaxing in the spa, dining al fresco under the pergola, lounging on the patio, or barbecuing at the built-in grill. The charming one-bedroom cottage is perfect on those occasions when there may be guest overflow, particularly around the holidays, or as a home office.

“Enjoy Southport in the country,” the agent said.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Libby McKinney Tritschler of Al Filippone Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-913-9454 or Libbyt@afahomes.com.