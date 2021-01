FAIRFIELD — The 5,599 square feet of living space at 173 Quarter Horse Lane is sheathed in the guise of a Georgian colonial house.

It was built as such in 1992 but was helped into the 21st century by the current owners, who gave this beautifully maintained colonial quite a bit of contemporary flare.

It has a sleek, sophisticated interior in neutral tones and an attractive exterior including a Gunite heated in-ground swimming pool nestled in the professionally landscaped two acres, including perennial gardens.

In addition to the modernization the owners equipped this 11-room house with a number of new features over the last decade. Among the many new amenities they installed are Marvin Windows in the sunroom, a new Trex deck; an architectural roof, gutters and leaders in October 2015; exterior painting and interior painting in 2014 and 2016, a new furnace in 2013 and.new Bryant central air conditioning - second unit in July 2014. All of the floors were also refinished.

The house is located near the end of a quiet cul-de-sac in Greenfield Hill.

A fieldstone wall runs along the front of the property and stone pillars topped with lanterns mark the entrances to the semi-circular driveway, which was paved in 2013. It was also lined with Belgium block. A wide slate path leads to the covered, two-story front entrance, which features two columns, a brick façade, sidelights, a transom, and dentil molding.

Open the front door into the two-story foyer, which has a marble floor. Above the entrances into the formal living and dining rooms there are interior transoms. The living room features a marble fireplace and the dining room has dentil crown molding and wainscoting on the lower walls.

In the gourmet kitchen there is a center island with a built-in wine rack, Ogee-edged granite counters, white cabinetry, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, a beverage refrigerator and other high-end appliances. There is also a built-in desk and an eat-in area.

At one end of the house is a sizable family room with a cathedral ceiling and floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, and the opposite wing features an 800-square-foot oak paneled multi-purpose room that includes a library, home office, game room and sitting area with a fireplace. This one room elevates architecture to an art form. It features quarter-sawn oak paneling on the walls. The 18-foot tall coffered ceiling features hand-stenciled elements. Six wooden gargoyles stand guard over the Corinthian columns, built-in bookshelves, wet bar and concealed file drawers.

Two sets of French doors topped with arched transoms open to the backyard near the free-form pool and flagstone patio. Off the family room there are two sets of French doors topped with interior transoms leading into a large sun room, which has a wet bar with a marble counter and door to the deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE STYLE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 173 Quarter Horse Lane, Fairfield PRICE: $1,899,000 ROOMS: 11 FEATURES: two-acre level property, located on a cul-de-sac, Gunite heated in-ground swimming pool, flagstone patio, newer Trex deck, gazebo, professionally landscaped with mature plantings and perennial gardens, underground sprinkler, landscape lighting, storm doors and windows, new stainless kitchen appliances; new architectural roof (in October 2015), gutters and leaders; exterior painting (in 2014 and 2016) and interior painting, new Bryant central air conditioning (second unit in July 2014), new furnace in 2013, five fireplaces, only minutes to shopping and restaurants in Fairfield and Westport, close to golf and tennis at the Patterson Club, rear stairs, attached three-car garage, finished walk-out lower level, attic, oil heat, 70-gallon hot water heater, home warranty, home gym, lots of storage space, semi-circular driveway, skylight, fieldstone wall, public water connection, septic system, five bedrooms, four full and two half baths SCHOOLS: Dwight Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High School ASSESSMENT: $1,324,190 MILL RATE: 26.79 mills TAXES: $35,475 See More Collapse

There is an en suite guest room on the first floor. On the second floor there are four more bedrooms including the luxurious master suite, which features a marble fireplace, a tray ceiling, two walk-in closets and marble bath.

The current owners have enjoyed this bucolic location.

Quarter Horse Lane is so named because this section of town was an equestrian center. It still has several farms including the Pilot House Community Farm, home of a non-profit organization that provides standard as well as special needs horseback riding lessons in English and Western riding styles. This farm is within easy walking distance. Also quite close by is the Patterson Club.

This house is available for rental or purchase.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Charlotte Cotton of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-247-4944 or email her at cottonc@raveisre.com.