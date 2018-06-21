On the Market / Colonial has views of the Southport Harbor





























Image 1 of / 8 Caption Close Image 1 of 8 The Georgian colonial house at 500 Sasco Hill Road has views of Southport Harbor and the Country Club of Fairfield golf course. The Georgian colonial house at 500 Sasco Hill Road has views of Southport Harbor and the Country Club of Fairfield golf course. Image 2 of 8 The front-to-back formal living room has a fireplace on a paneled wall. The front-to-back formal living room has a fireplace on a paneled wall. Image 3 of 8 In the formal dining room there is a fireplace on a paneled wall, chair railing, two wide built-in corner cupboards, and a high-end wallpaper on the upper walls. In the formal dining room there is a fireplace on a paneled wall, chair railing, two wide built-in corner cupboards, and a high-end wallpaper on the upper walls. Image 4 of 8 The eat-in kitchen has a tile floor, a center island with a granite counter top, two breakfast bars, and a sizable eat-in area. The eat-in kitchen has a tile floor, a center island with a granite counter top, two breakfast bars, and a sizable eat-in area. Image 5 of 8 Features in the family room include a cathedral ceiling, fireplace against a paneled wall, four skylights, ceiling fan, and a door to the patio and yard. Features in the family room include a cathedral ceiling, fireplace against a paneled wall, four skylights, ceiling fan, and a door to the patio and yard. Image 6 of 8 In the backyard of this 0.8-acre level and gently sloping property there is a bluestone patio with a sitting wall and attractive landscaping. In the backyard of this 0.8-acre level and gently sloping property there is a bluestone patio with a sitting wall and attractive landscaping. Image 7 of 8 The detached two-car garage has an exterior staircase to a loft area. The detached two-car garage has an exterior staircase to a loft area. Image 8 of 8 The view from the two-story covered front porch includes Southport Harbor and the Country Club of Fairfield golf course. The view from the two-story covered front porch includes Southport Harbor and the Country Club of Fairfield golf course. On the Market / Colonial has views of the Southport Harbor 1 / 8 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — The classically elegant Georgian colonial house at 500 Sasco Hill Road has the air of a bygone era, yet it dovetails perfectly into the 21st century lifestyle, particularly for those who gravitate to the water and golf.

This gracious 12-room house was built in 1929 on a 0.8-acre level and gently sloping property that has views of Southport Harbor and is within walking distance to the Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course. It was designed by renowned local architect Cameron Clark (1887-1957), best known for the redesign of the Fairfield Town Hall in 1939, according to the Fairfield Museum and History Center website. “He was named to the American Institute of Architects and cited for outstanding achievement in design,” the website says.

The white house with black shutters sits in the tony Sasco Hill neighborhood in a private enclave that enjoys quietude while also enjoying convenient access to local amenities. This house is not far from Southport Village, the train station, and the Pequot Library. It is walking distance to Sasco Beach and only a short car or bike ride from Southport Beach, and it is only minutes from I-95 and Post Road (Route 1).

The Belgium block-lined driveway leads to the home’s two garages. One is attached and then there is a free-standing, over-sized, two-car garage with an exterior staircase to a full second story loft. From the driveway there are stone and slate steps to the front entrance, which features six two-story columns on the covered, open porch. Above the front door is a flag pole for display of the American flag. The door has the original decorative leaded glass sidelights and opens into the true center hall, which continues to the back of the house, where there is a door to a bluestone patio and the attractively landscaped yard with terraced gardens. The patio is surrounded by a stone sitting wall. The back door is also flanked by decorative leaded glass sidelights. The foyer has a guest closet and powder room with marble flooring and a pedestal sink.

Inside, the house has 4,005 square feet of living space on three finished levels, including original architectural elements, extraordinary woodwork and moldings. To the left of the foyer is the front-to-back formal living room and to the right is the formal dining room. Both have a fireplace in a paneled wall. The dining room also features chair railing, two wide built-in corner cupboards, and a high-end wallpaper on the upper walls.

Real Estate Listings

A café-style door swings from the dining room into the sizable butler’s pantry there is a long counter topped in granite, a stainless sink, glass-front cabinetry, china closet, and marble herringbone-patterned tile flooring. In the expanded eat-in kitchen there is tile flooring, a center island with a granite counter top, access to the rear staircase, and a door to the side yard.

In addition to a spacious casual dining area, the kitchen also has room for two stools at the center island and a breakfast bar accommodating another three stools at a counter that separates the kitchen from the family room. Features in the family room include a cathedral ceiling, fireplace against a paneled wall, four skylights, ceiling fan, and a door to the patio and yard.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms including the master suite, which features a sizable sitting room and full bath. The sitting room contains the original custom-crafted closets with built-in drawers. This could be a nursery or dressing room. The master bath has limestone tile flooring, a marble-topped vanity, combination tub/shower with subway tile, and a linen closet. A full bath in the hall has tumbled marble flooring. There are two more bedrooms on the third floor, as well as a small office, and a full bath with marble tile flooring.

More Information ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Georgian Colonial ADDRESS: 500 Sasco Hill Road PRICE: $2,650,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: water community, views of Southport Harbor, 0.8-acre level and gently sloping property, full house generator, proximity to Southport Village and train station, close to Sasco and Southport beaches, walking distance to Country Club of Fairfield and its golf course, convenient to I-95 and Post Road (Route 1), deck, patio, exterior lighting, underground sprinkler, porch, stone wall, pre-wired for cable, two newer Weil McLain boilers, three fireplaces, rear staircase, cedar wood roof, attic, natural gas heat, two garages, loft pace over detached garage, six bedrooms, four full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Mill Hill Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,589,770 TAX RATE: 26.59 mills TAXES: $41,048

The basement contains a utility sink, pantry, storage, a crawl space, and access to the attached garage.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Victoria Fingelly of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-610-0647 or Victoria.fingelly@williampitt.com.