On the Market: Colonial house in Fairfield pre-dates founding of America

FAIRFIELD — America had just celebrated its 244th birthday, the Declaration of Independence having been approved on July 4, 1776. “Then on July 8, 1776, Colonel John Nixon of Philadelphia read a printed Declaration of Independence to the public for the first time on what is now called Independence Square,” according to the website for the non-profit National Constitution Center.

That means the tan-colored, updated antique colonial house at 3435 Morehouse Highway pre-dates the formation of the United States. It was built in 1734, making it one of the oldest houses in Fairfield — so this house has witnessed a lot of history. And its location, in the northernmost section of Greenfield Hills on the border of Easton, protected it from British torches on July 7 and 8, 1779 when they set the town ablaze.

“The destruction wreaked by the British was extensive and had lasting impacts on Fairfield’s economy and development. Within the Four Squares, only six houses survived the burning,” according to the Fairfield Museum and History Center website.

To get a glimpse of this house, prospective buyers have to pay close attention. As the co-listing agents say, the street numbers in this neighborhood are strange because on one side of the roadway is Morehouse Highway in Fairfield and on the other side is Morehouse Road in Easton.

This house is within walking distance to Morehouse Egg Farm, and hiking trails in the municipal open space by Morehouse Brook, as well as Lake Mohegan. It is also just a very short drive to H. Smith Richardson golf course. Other nearby amenities that the residents of this house can take advantage of are many Easton farms in one direction and the Merritt Parkway in the other, as well as shopping and restaurants along Black Rock Turnpike.

Despite the age of this nine-room, 3,023-square-foot house, it has a great flow for day-to-day living and entertaining, and the banquet-sized formal dining room can seat up to 18 people, the agents said. Entertaining is further enhanced by the gourmet chef’s kitchen, which features Italian soapstone counter tops, a large farm sink, built-in hutch and high-end appliances.

Unlike some houses of this vintage, its exterior and interior paint colors are current and neutral. Other modern amenities include a city water connection and access to the natural gas line, which is already piped to the house, although, currently the utilities run on oil.

Still, vestiges of centuries gone by remain in the antique ceiling beams and wall posts, and wide-board floors.

In the living room there is a stone fireplace. The spacious wood-paneled family room has an antique brick fireplace with a wood-burning stove insert, ceiling fan, and sliding doors to the expansive wrap-around deck that looks over the woodland setting beyond the 2.02-acre level property. On this main level there is also an office with wall-to-wall carpeting, and a study with a hardwood floor and a wall of built-in shelving and cabinets. The mudroom has a door to the level side yard. One bathroom has a vintage stained glass window.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms including the master suite, which features a nine-foot vaulted ceiling, wood-burning fireplace, sliding doors to a private balcony/deck, and private bath. The three remaining bedrooms have wall-to-wall carpeting.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Mary Phelps and Edward Hayes of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty; Phelps at 203-546-0315 or mphelps@williampitt.com, and Hayes at 203-913-2127 or ehayes@williampitt.com.