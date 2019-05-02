On the Market: Colonial house with enviable beach location

FAIRFIELD — Khaki is a sand color often used for military uniforms, sometimes as a type of camouflage depending on the location of military exercises, and sometimes referred to as “drab.”

The khaki-colored colonial house at 486 Fairfield Beach Road is anything but drab, and rather than blending into its beach surroundings, this house is a real stand-out for its attractive silhouette and enviable location in the town’s Beach neighborhood.

The house is on the corner of Penfield Place across the street from Penfield Beach and only steps from the private Fairfield Beach Club. No need to hope to find an available parking spot. Just open the door and Penfield Beach is, in effect, the front lawn of this third of an acre level property, and it has is a deeded beach access way.

Residents can take a leisurely stroll on the sandy beach any time of year, swim in the ocean waters of Long Island Sound in warm weather months, and if they ever tire of natural salt water the property is large enough to install an in-ground swimming pool.

According to the listing agent it is rare to have an over-sized lot with room for a pool at the beach. While the house enjoys very easy access to the waterfront, and views of Long Island Sound from many rooms, it is also less than a mile to downtown, shops, restaurants and the train station. Children can walk to nearby Roger Sherman Elementary School.

This 12-room wood shingle and stone house is compliant with the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s regulations, and according to information provided by the listing agent this house has a low transferable/assumable flood insurance of $651 per year.

It was built in 2005 and comprises 4,459 square feet of living space on three finished floors and custom finishes. It contains a versatile floor plan that provides plenty of space for family and friends; “an entertainers dream,” the agent said. It also includes an abundance of balconies with spectacular views.

From the paved driveway, which provides a generous amount of parking, there is a slate path lined in Belgium block to the covered front entrance. In the two-story foyer the hardwood floor is arranged in a herringbone pattern and features an in-laid compass rose, a symbol of the four directions often found on a nautical chart.

Throughout the house there are attractive, hand-painted murals, most notably in a first floor hallway where a beach mural is a reminder of the particular lifestyle the residents can enjoy.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Colonial ADDRESS: 486 Fairfield Beach Road PRICE: $1,740,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 12 FEATURES: water community, water views of Long Island Sound, across the street from Penfield Beach, walking distance to Roger Sherman Elementary School, less than a mile to downtown and the train station, FEMA compliant, 0.33 of an acre level oversized lot with room for a pool, corner lot, wet bar, outdoor shower, oversized patio with stone sitting wall, covered deck, several balconies, exterior lighting, porch, underground sprinkler, underground utilities, audio system, central vacuum system, three fireplaces, custom finishes, zoned central air conditioning and natural gas heat, 50-gallon water heater tank, attached under house three-car garage, attic, unfinished basement crawl space/storage, deeded beach access ways, four bedrooms, five full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Roger Sherman Elementary, Roger Ludlowe Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $1,354,010 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills

The formal living room has a walk-in bay window area, a fireplace with a yellow brick firebox, and chair railing. The flexibility of the floor plan would allow this to serve instead as an office because there is a second room that could be the sitting or living room. There is a second office on the second floor.

The formal dining room has a dark wood border in the flooring and French doors to a covered deck and the backyard. The butler’s pantry has a beverage refrigerator and wet bar. In the family room there is a fieldstone fireplace.

That room is open to the gourmet eat-in kitchen, which features a two-tiered center island/breakfast bar, Ogee-edged granite counters, built-in desk area, wide-planked hardwood floors, and high-end appliances including a Sub-Zero refrigerator. The eat-in area sits in a circular space with numerous windows and a door to the deck.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The luxurious master suite includes a large sitting room with a marble fireplace, balcony, walk-in closet, and an over-sized private bath with a heated floor that has a distinctive pattern. This house also contains a potential in-law or nanny suite and a bonus third floor room with a wet bar.

Outside, the beauty of the manicured grounds are not marred by utility poles and wires. In this neighborhood the utilities are underground.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Stacey Kane Didio of Coldwell Banker Global Luxury at 203-913-9253 or stacey.didio@cbmoves.com.