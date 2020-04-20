On the Market: Colonial in Easton offers sophisticated living, access to local amenities

The bonus room is quite large and features a built-in desk area or homework station, shelving, a window seat, and closet. The bonus room is quite large and features a built-in desk area or homework station, shelving, a window seat, and closet. Photo: Picasa Photo: Picasa Image 1 of / 17 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial in Easton offers sophisticated living, access to local amenities 1 / 17 Back to Gallery

EASTON — Arbor Day is an annual observance celebrated every April in honor of trees and promotes tree planting and care. The holiday was first observed in 1872, beginning in Nebraska.

As the unofficial Christmas Tree Capital of Connecticut, the town of Easton celebrates at least one type of tree every day, and a number of streets pay homage to other trees: Birch Drive, Cedar Hill Lane and Road, Dogwood Drive, Hickory Knoll Drive, and Maple Road, to name a few.

In honor of Arbor Day, this week’s spotlight illuminates the gray shingle colonial house at 35 Fair Oak Drive in the Lower Easton neighborhood. Its location on a cul-de-sac off Morning Glory Drive, which runs between Sport Hill Road (Route 59) and Morehouse Road, makes it “the most commutable part of town,” the listing agent said. The house has proximity to the Merritt Parkway at Exits 44 and 46 only about 1.5 miles and two minutes away. This house also enjoys easy access to local amenities including the center of town, two public schools and several farms - including Samuel Staples Elementary School and Morehouse Egg Farm. A municipal open space area on Morehouse Road is within easy walking distance.

Because of this Lower Easton location the house has a connection to city water and natural gas, which most homes in Easton cannot have.

The front lawn features a stately maple tree and a white birch, among others. The house sits back from the road on a level property of almost one acre, its distinctive white shutters and a blue front door at the covered front porch allow it to stand out. Inside, the house has an open floor plan, great flow from room to room, and 3,131 square feet of living space.

This 10-room house was built in 1965 and was updated over the years by its current owners, who took it from an ordinary house to a versatile, functional, and comfortable home with updated bathrooms and kitchen, custom millwork, attractive detailed trim and ample amounts of built-in shelving. The agent calls it “sophisticated and stately with a twist of modern! A timeless colonial impeccably maintained, updated and cared for by the same family for over 30 years,” adding that its many architectural touches “add a level of elegance to this home that you will not find at this price point in Easton.”

No expense was spared when they updated the sizable eat-in kitchen, which received long granite countertops, a good size pantry, ceramic tile flooring, and SieMatic custom cabinetry with under-cabinet lighting. SieMatic is a luxury German brand known for its unique kitchen design, craftsmanship, and space solutions, according to its website. It also features high-end appliances including Miele double ovens, and a large picture window centered by the kitchen table.

The spacious living room and den are separated by French doors, and they are on one side of the foyer, while the dining room, sun room, and family room are on the opposite side. The family room has a fireplace and the dining room features a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves for displays of books, family photographs and decorative kitchenware. The den features a wall of built-ins as well. Along the back of the home, which includes the kitchen, there are large custom windows providing an overabundance of natural light and glass doors that access the patio and yard.

Real Estate Listings

On the second floor there are four bedrooms and a bonus room. The spacious master suite has a large walk-in closet and private marble bath. The bonus room is quite large and features a built-in desk area or homework station, shelving, a window seat, and closet.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Matt Nuzie of Re/Max Right Choice at 203-913-3698 or mattnuzie@gmail.com.