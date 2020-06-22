On the Market: Colonial in Easton offers idyllic setting, close to outdoor activities

In the pool house there is a long service bar that is perfecet for entertaining. In the pool house there is a long service bar that is perfecet for entertaining. Image 1 of / 20 Caption Close On the Market: Colonial in Easton offers idyllic setting, close to outdoor activities 1 / 20 Back to Gallery

EASTON — The official arrival of summer on June 20 means more people will be looking to spend more time outdoors, particularly after being stuck inside for the entire season of spring.

The “idyllic gated compound” at 735 Sport Hill Road in the Easton Center neighborhood offers outdoor activities within its three-acre-plus parcel and beyond, according to its listing agent, who also refers to this property as a “country club retreat … in one of Connecticut’s Best Small Towns.” Easton routinely is selected for inclusion on lists of best communities in which to live, compiled by various organizations and publications. In 2012 Easton was named the best small town in the state by Connecticut Magazine.

This property not only serves as its own country club, but it is not far from an actual country club should the next owner want to venture from their own boundaries. In the backyard there is a renovated in-ground salt water swimming pool and a well-equipped guest/pool house. It features a long, impressive service bar that can accommodate six stools, and a full bath, making it ideal for entertaining. It could also serve as an in-law or au pair suite. Also found on this professionally landscaped lot is a paving stone patio with stone sitting walls. The landscaping includes mature trees, specimen plantings, and a garden area.

Because this residential compound is surrounded by Aspetuck Land Trust protected open space, its privacy is assured. Nothing will be built on the Randall’s Farm Preserve, a former dairy farm operated by the Randall family, now “a scenic 34-acre expanse of meadows, fields, forested wetlands and hardwood forest … one of the last great old farm fields and few areas remaining in historic long lots,” according to the land trust website. Homeowners can walk to this preserve, meander on its groomed trails passed a pond and through its wildflower meadows, using a special app, if they choose, to document local wildlife and upload it to the website for the land trust. It has teamed up with the non-profit Citizen Science’s iNaturalist program allowing people to share their wildlife sightings and scientific observations via the app. It’s like having a nature classroom in the backyard.

Also quite close by is the Easton Racquet Club and a handful of local farms, all on Sport Hill Road, including Silverman’s Farm, Sport Hill Farm, Sherwood Farm, and Snow’s Farm. The first three sell fresh produce and other consumables, while the latter carries gardening needs and firewood. The Village Market is also only 1.4 miles away.

The main house features 10 rooms and 3,859 square feet of living space while the guest/pool house adds another 1,536 square feet to the overall living space. The main house was built in 1969 and was recently completely updated and restyled, providing it with a generously sized gourmet eat-in kitchen with top-of-line appliances - a wine fridge, warming drawer, refrigerator drawers, and six-burner range top. Other kitchen features include granite counters, a large walk-in pantry, dining area, breakfast bar, and sliding doors to the patio.

In the formal dining room there is a tall marble fireplace flanked by entrances into the vaulted great room, where there is a floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace with a raised hearth and firewood storage, and a wall of sliding glass doors to the yard. Also on the first floor is the formal living room and study or office.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath.

Real Estate Listings

The finished lower level features a wine room, a second office with a brick fireplace, a media area with built-in bookshelves, and storage.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Denise Walsh of Denise Walsh & Partners and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-650-1583 or denise.walsh@raveis.com.