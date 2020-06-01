On the Market: Colonial in Easton provides easy access to parks, open spaces, hiking trails

On the Market: Colonial in Easton provides easy access to parks, open spaces, hiking trails

EASTON — Sherwood Farm, one of the nation’s oldest family-owned and operated farms in the United States, having been established in 1713, grows 14 varieties of apples in its orchards. Silverman’s Farm, also family-owned and operated, celebrating 100 years this year, grows almost two dozen different apple varieties.

Perhaps Old Orchard Road got its name because of its proximity to both local farms on nearby Sport Hill Road. The residents of the gray colonial house at 24 Old Orchard Road can take advantage of that proximity come apple harvest time from early August through early November. Until then, both farms’ markets are open for other fruits and vegetables, eggs, honey, and other consumables. Think of all the fresh produce and other food one can purchase and prepare in the sizable gourmet eat-in kitchen of this house, which was built in 1951.

This nine-room, 3,516-square-foot house in the Lower Easton neighborhood is available for occupancy this month, perfect timing for the harvest season to begin. Residents also have easy access to parks, open spaces with hiking trails, Easton Center, public schools, sports venues - including a tennis facility and golf courses, and the Merritt Parkway. Restaurants and shops, including Trader Joe’s in neighboring Fairfield, are a mere five miles or 10 minutes away. The nearest Metro-North train station is only 6.7 miles away, and beaches only 10 miles away.

This well-designed, 4- to 5-bedroom classic colonial house sits on a level 0.68-acre corner lot on a quiet road. A stone wall and manicured shrubbery line the front of the house, where there is a Belgium block-lined path to the covered front porch. The front door features a decorative oval leaded glass window and opens into the foyer, which has a floating staircase to the second floor.

The house is elegantly appointed with sophisticated custom moldings, millwork, oak floors throughout, and other details including a decorative mantel on the marble fireplace of the formal living room and tall columns that separate the living room from the kitchen, which was updated in 2016. It features a center island with a breakfast bar for three, ogee-edged granite counters, a large farm sink, and high-end appliances. Between the kitchen and family room there are sliding doors to the terrace and large flagstone patio, yard, hot tub, and attractive gardens. The family room also has a door to the yard as well as a fireplace.

In the formal dining room there are multi-paned French doors that open into a sun room with a ceramic tile floor, cathedral ceiling, track lighting, and a bay window. In the dining room another set of French doors open into a two-room suite, including at least one bedroom, and an office that could also be this home’s fifth bedroom if needed. These two rooms share a full bath. Perfect as an au pair or in-law suite.

At the top of the stairs on the second floor the landing widens to create a great sitting or reading room. Also on this level is the generous, private master suite and two additional oversized bedrooms, which share a Jack-and-Jill-style bath, updated in 2017. The master features two walk-in closets with built-in dresser drawers, a ceiling fan, and a luxurious private bath with a jetted tub, large glass shower, and long double vanity. Rounding out the second floor is an office or den with loft space.

The finished lower level is a great space for exercise and has enough square footage to create a game room or second family room. There is a full bath on this level.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Susan C. Leone of Higgins Group Bedford Square at 203-209-2075 or susan@susanleone.com.