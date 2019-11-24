On the Market: Colonial in Lower Easton boasts private location, convenience

EASTON — Some people are thankful for this time of year. They are the people who love engaging in winter sports; skiing, snowboarding, figure skating, playing a pick-up game of hockey on a frozen local pond or municipal ice rink, and sledding down a hill. Then there’s the friendly neighborhood snowball fight and building snow forts.

That’s all well and good for winter months but for those who look forward to the rest of the year, particularly the summer, there is a property, and its gray colonial house, at 129 Wedgewood Drive that lends itself to indoor-outdoor living as well as relaxing outdoor pursuits. In fact, the current owner is a master organic gardener, who provided a page-long list of plantings contained in the 5.42-acre property’s gardens and landscaping. The property also features water sanctuaries and a custom play set built into the woods and viewable for monitoring from the gourmet kitchen.

Among the perennials are burning bush, smoke bush, rose barberry, day lilies, yarrow, pineapple fern, gladiolus, daffodils, hyacinths, primrose, phlox, and many more flowering plants. Trees include cedars and Japanese maples. There is also an organic vegetable garden in which the owner grew a cornucopia of fresh produce, the likes of which were seen on many Thanksgiving tables this week.

The interior of the house is like an architectural garden, and it was featured, appropriately enough, on the Farm to Table episode of “The American Dream,” a weekly national television show “highlighting lifestyle and real estate.” It airs on Sundays on TV and other media platforms. The house was built in 1994 and comprises 12 rooms and 5,386 square feet of living space. It sits on a very secluded property well off the road and it is perfectly situated facing west allowing residents to enjoy sunsets, and sweeping views of four towns from the Juliet balcony of the master bedroom when autumn leaves have fallen.

What also makes this house desirable is its location in the Lower Easton neighborhood, less than one minute to the Merritt Parkway; ideal for commuters who need convenience of travel as well as a private oasis.

At the covered front entrance there is a door and sidelights with decorative windows. That door opens into a two-story foyer. Among the home’s many features are its custom built-in Hunter Douglas window treatments on the entire first floor. In the formal dining room the hardwood flooring has an inlaid border of darker wood to frame the room. In the sizable gourmet eat-in kitchen there is a center island, granite counters, a built-in desk area, high-end appliances, and a door to the large raised deck.

The family room features a tall vaulted ceiling, red brick fireplace, and a large multi-paned window, and the study has a wall of floor-to-ceiling built-in shelves and cabinetry.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms. The master suite features a walk-in closet, tray ceiling, a door to the Juliet balcony, and a luxurious spa bath.

Included in the overall square footage is almost 2,000 square feet in the full walk-out lower level where there is a media room, game or playroom, ample storage, and sliding doors to the backyard.

Check out the drone video tour at https://youtu.be/4MZg7EmHVWU.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kim Tromba and Michael Ange Tromba of Fix and Fashion and Keller Williams Prestige Properties at 203-550-6039 or fixandfashion@kw.com.