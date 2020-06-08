On the Market: Colonial in historic downtown Fairfield near train station, town amenities

FAIRFIELD — “Flint’s Corner” is located in the heart of historic downtown Fairfield, the corner of the short leg of Old Post Road where it turns to the left and continues toward the Burr Homestead and Town Hall. A turn to the right puts motorists on Oldfield Road.

Today, a 6,338-square-foot colonial house sits on “Flint’s Corner” at 880 Old Post Road; the over-sized 0.61 of an acre level lot also includes a courtyard with a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool and spa. An adjoining lot at 920 Old Post Road with a basketball/sports court is owned by the same family and can also be purchased, although it is being marketing separately.

This corner is a far cry from the purpose that it served almost 200 years ago. According to a 2014 article in the Fairfield Citizen: “General stores were … popular at the time. Moses G. Betts opened his dry goods store in 1844 at Flint’s Corner, the corner of Oldfield and Old Post roads. After his store burned down in 1884, he opened a new store that was run by his son, Benjamin Betts.”

This is still a desirable corner. Not only does it put the owners within a very short walking distance of many conveniences, it also gives its residents front row seats for the town’s annual Memorial Day Parade. The line of march runs east from South Pine Creek Road along the Post Road (Route 1) to the public library, then turns south and continues along Old Post Road to Flint’s Corner and on to South Benson Road. Although that parade was cancelled this year because of the coronavirus pandemic, future residents can look forward to setting up chairs on either side of their corner to watch marching bands, civic groups, school students and military veterans pass by. No need to search for a parking space or stand elbow to elbow on the crowded streets. All they have to do is walk out their front door.

This corner location in the center of Fairfield places the home’s residents within steps of the Fairfield YMCA and the public library, and only a block from restaurants and shops along Post Road, and the Metro North train station. No need to join the lengthy waiting list for a parking space at the train station or pay to park. Also within easy walking distance are municipal office buildings, Fairfield Museum and History Center, Penfield Beach, and Roger Sherman Elementary School. Despite its proximity to Long Island Sound no flood insurance is required, according to the co-listing agents.

This house is “Nothing less than amazing for entertaining, with a flexible flow,” the agents said. It’s rather remarkable for day-to-day living as well. The house was built in 1947 and received a large addition in the 2000s. The original wing has oil heat while the new wing — with a family room, entertainment suite, new basement, and the master bedroom suite — has gas heat. The house features 16 rooms, among them a flexible space that can accommodate a home office with a side entrance, and a playroom or craft room or an au pair suite.

The rooms are generously proportioned. The formal living room features a red brick fireplace and built-in display shelving. The two-story great room features a vaulted ceiling with a ceiling fan, an interior balcony, and multi-paned French doors to the courtyard, pool and spa. In the gourmet kitchen the myriad features include a two-tiered center island/breakfast bar topped in granite, quartz counters, white ceramic subway tile backsplash, under cabinet lighting, and a built-in wine rack above the refrigerator. It, as with the other stainless steel appliances, are Electrolux. The kitchen is open to dining room, which has a wall of built-ins and a butler’s pantry for preparation and storage.

The great room is in the newer addition, which features a second kitchen, full bath, and a second laundry room that is large enough to double as a pool house. Above this space is the master bedroom suite, which features a vaulted ceiling, multiple walk-in closets, a private balcony, and a private bath. Also found on the second floor are four more bedrooms, two of which are en suite, another full bath and two open air offices or homework stations.

This spacious house does not end there. It has a third floor walk-up and a finished lower level with a fireplace, built-in cabinetry, and ceramic tile floor.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Denise Walsh and Jessica Walsh of Denise Walsh & Partners and William Raveis Real Estate; Denise at 203-650-1583 or Denise.Walsh@raveis.com, and Jessica at 617-501-5320 or Jessica.Walsh@raveis.com . Virtual showings and 3-D tours are available.