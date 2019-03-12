On the Market / Colonial offers ‘buena vista’ of gardens

The yellow colonial house at 283 Buena Vista Road in the Stratfield neighborhood has eight rooms on four finished floors. The yellow colonial house at 283 Buena Vista Road in the Stratfield neighborhood has eight rooms on four finished floors. Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close On the Market / Colonial offers ‘buena vista’ of gardens 1 / 9 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Apparently the groundhogs got it wrong. Punxsutawney Phil and his Connecticut counterpart, Chuckles, both predicted an early spring.

With more than a foot of snow piled on many Fairfield County lawns, it’s not likely that any grass will be visible by March 20, the first day of the spring season.

Some people would be quick to add that patience is a virtue and that patience will pay dividends on the 0.12 of an acre level and gently sloping property at 283 Buena Vista Road in the Stratfield neighborhood.

The Spanish words “buena vista” translate to “good view,” and this property offers just that when warm weather arrives. The contents of the flower beds thrive and reveal a rainbow of color, including in the azalea and rhododendron bushes, salvia, bleeding hearts, delphinium, lilac, and phlox. There is also a magnolia tree.

When purchasing a house in the winter or early spring, the gardens are at rest so it’s impossible to know exactly what they will look like come spring and summer. Maybe more homeowners should be as organized and thoughtful as the owners of this eight-room yellow colonial house with white trim and black shutters.

They are avid gardeners and designed the lot for ease of maintenance with flower beds on three sides. They are leaving behind for the next owners a wealth of information about the types of perennials they have planted over the years, where on the property they are planted, and even the name of the nursery where those plants were purchased.

They also have photographs of their property with close-ups of the gardens in bloom, which will be extremely helpful for the next owners. However, one particular plant will not stay with the house. The owners will take with them their Quarles daffodil, named in honor of Mary Quarles, a long-time member of the Greenwich Daffodil Society, according to a July 6, 1995, article in the Greenwich Time.

Real Estate Listings

This charming 1,830-square-foot house is as well-maintained as the gardens are. It was built in 1927 and has been updated including the remodeled kitchen. It sits on a corner lot along Livingston Street, within walking distance to Lt. Owen Fish Park. Lincoln Park is also nearby.

There is a sidewalk in front of this house, from which a wide paving stone path leads to the front door and continues along one side of the house to the large Ipe wood deck, which can also be accessed from inside the house as well. The front door opens to a home that, despite its vintage, has great versatility and a circular flow from room to room on the main living level. It also has four floors of living space and a bathroom on three of the four floors.

This house offers great possibilities as a starter home, a condominium alternative. It is a commuter’s delight because of its location between the Merritt Parkway and Interstate 95, and even a telecommuter’s dream. One of its three bedrooms on the second floor is currently used as an office, and the entire finished third floor is also an ideal home office space. It has two skylights, two closets and built-in shelving.

On the main level, the formal living room has a fireplace flanked by built-in shelving and a wide entryway into the formal dining room. Off the dining room, there is the sunroom and the kitchen, the latter of which has granite counters, a breakfast bar that seats three, and a breakfast nook with sliding doors to the 311-square-foot deck.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE OF HOUSE: Colonial ADDRESS: 283 Buena Vista Road PRICE: $515,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 8 FEATURES: 0.12-acre level and sloping property, corner lot, Ipe wood deck, exterior lighting, perennial flower gardens, sunroom, renovated kitchen, one gas log fireplace, stone wall, close to Lt. Owen Fish Park and Lincoln Park, cable - pre-wired, vinyl siding, detached two-car garage, natural gas heat, 40-gallon water heater tank, zoned cooling system, skylights, ceiling fans, full partially finished basement, attic, three bedrooms, two full and one half baths SCHOOLS: Stratfield Elementary, Fairfield Woods Middle, Fairfield Warde High ASSESSMENT: $332,220 TAX RATE: 26.36 mills TAXES: $8,757

The full, partially finished basement has a large craft, exercise or play room, a large pantry room, laundry room, mechanical room, and storage room.

In addition to the name of this street and the “buena vista” it provides, another Spanish phrase comes to mind when thinking of this house and property: Buena vida, or “good life.”

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Judy Szablak of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-257-5892 or Judy@BestAgentsOnline.com.