The brown colonial at 884 Sport Hill Road in Easton Center features 2,914 square feet and the potential for more in the partially finished walk-out lower level.

EASTON — Holiday shoppers from across Connecticut and even New York and Massachusetts clogged Easton roadways during the month of December in search of the perfect Christmas tree in Connecticut’s Christmas tree capital.

Now that the holiday season has come and gone, people can conduct another type of search: one for the perfect house in which to set up that holiday tree next year. According to several online sources there are about 100 houses currently on the market in Easton, among them an attractive brown colonial at 884 Sport Hill Road in Easton Center. The main part of the house has typical horizontal siding while the attached two-car garage features vertical board and batten siding. Both have white shutters.

It was built in 1974 and is still home to its original owners. The house enjoys a nice country feel in a quintessential Easton setting, the listing agent said, adding that it is a lovely property with an in-ground swimming pool, attractive greenery, specialty plantings, and a deck and patio from which to view local wildlife and listen to beautiful birdsong.

Its setting, well back from the road on a secluded and level property of just more than three acres, gives it privacy while its location on Sport Hill Road gives it convenience to the center of town. The Town Hall, public library and schools are all just minutes away, and it is not very far to travel to the Merritt Parkway or the center of neighboring Monroe. Also very close by are several local farms, the Easton Racquet Club and Gold Rush Farms for those who enjoy racquet sports and horseback riding. The members-only club features six Har-Tru tennis courts, two platform tennis courts for year-round play, a pool, bocce court, ping pong tables, a basketball and play area, and social events are held at the clubhouse. The size of this property and its topography make it ideal for hobby farming including vegetable gardens and chickens, the agent said. And it is flat enough for lawn games and entertaining.

At 2,914 square feet, this house is probably considered modest by today’s standards but there is a huge partially finished walk-out lower level just waiting to be completely finished and included in the living space. As it currently stands, the basement level does have a game or recreation room. While the house could use some updating it can easily accommodate modern living. Despite the time period in which it was built this house has an open flow. The rooms on the main floor are defined yet not cut off one from the other. The sizable formal living room leads into the formal dining room on one side of the center hall foyer. On the opposite side, the spacious family room has an antiqued brick fireplace.

Rounding out the main level is the eat-in kitchen, which features white ceramic tile counters and backsplash, a built-in desk area, and a peninsular counter that separates the preparation space from the breakfast nook or casual dining area. Off the kitchen is the laundry room, mudroom with closets, and stairs to the large bonus room above the garage.

On the second floor, there are four good sized bedrooms, all with hardwood flooring. The master suite has a private bath.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Kristen Scherb of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 646-476-0091 or Kristen.scherb@cbmoves.com.