FAIRFIELD — Hidden behind stone pillars and decorative iron gates, down a long corridor of tall evergreen trees, is a 3.38-acre level and gently sloping property at 1894 Cross Highway that could be mistaken for the English countryside.

Contained within that beautiful property is an equally beautiful house, a red brick Georgian colonial reminiscent of a bygone era and yet timeless in its design. The 9,847-square-foot house in the Greenfield Hill neighborhood was built in 1983 with features that elevate it from a residence to an oasis. With all its amenities, this is also an entertaining paradise.

The house and grounds include a heated gunite in-ground swimming pool, an attached cabana equipped with pool and kitchen features, a stunning lower level space that replicates an English pub, two expansive stone terraces, and three garages with seven vehicle bays, ideal for the classic car collector. One garage is attached to the house. Another is on the opposite side of the porte-cochere. The third is a four-car, detached garage with bonus space on the second floor.

Enter the cobblestone forecourt lined in Belgium block that leads to the front entrance. There is ample parking in the forecourt and even more is available in the back of the house, which can be accessed by passing through the porte-cochere or by traveling down another driveway. The front door opens into a sizable two-story foyer, which has a marble floor. To the right are multiglass paned French doors that open into a paneled den with a fireplace, which serves as a music room.

In the formal living room there is a fireplace, built-in shelving and cabinets, and French doors to one of the terraces. Café-style French doors open into the formal dining room, which features a fireplace, corner china cabinets, and a wall of floor-to-ceiling windows and French doors to the same terrace. Another set of glass French doors open into the spacious family room and state-of-the-art gourmet kitchen, the very heart of this home. One section of the family room has two walls of built-in shelving, cabinetry, and two window seats. Another section features a fireplace and three sets of French doors to the second terrace, each set of doors topped with arched fanlight transoms.

Separating the family room from the kitchen is a breakfast bar with room for four stools. Kitchen features include a center island with another breakfast bar for three, Wolf six-burner range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, and a butler’s pantry with a wine refrigerator and dishwasher drawers. Step down into the sizable breakfast room, where there are three sets of arched French doors into the forecourt and the rear set of stairs, which are grand and graceful. Off the kitchen there is a back room with two built-in desks, built-in bookshelves, and French doors to the second terrace.

One of the home’s recent improvements is a three-level turret designed by Westport architect Peter Cadoux. The first floor contains a mudroom and sitting room. The second floor of the turret is a sitting room that is part of the impressive master bedroom suite. In the lower level the turret houses the cabana.

On the way to the second floor there is a long built-in seat against a large mirrored wall framed by elegant millwork. There are five bedrooms on the second floor, where the sophisticated millwork continues including fluted columns and keystones. There is a spacious en suite guest room, with a private balcony of its own, as well as a wet bar. This room could also be an au pair suite. This floor also has a second family room, which could be used as a media or billiard room.

Arched French doors open into the master suite, where there is a marble fireplace with a hand-painted bird-themed mantel, a sitting area, and a spa-like bath with a jetted tub, marble flooring, shower, and a water closet. The master also features an exercise room, two walk-in closets and two offices, one of which has sliding doors to a private balcony. The turret sitting room also accesses this balcony.

The full, finished lower level has 2,542 square feet of the home’s total square footage. In the cabana there is a sitting or television room. The kitchen has a granite counter with an ogee edge, a slate floor, a Viking four-burner range, a full bath, a changing room, and sliding doors to the pool and yard. In the English pub there is a fireplace, decorative tin ceiling, paneled walls with hand-painted imported tiles, a wood and terra cotta tile floor, two built-in banquette seating areas, and a long service bar with room for about eight stools. There are two sets of stairs to the lower level. From the foyer the entrance into the pub features sliding doors with decorative leaded and stained glass.

Outside, the landscaping was designed by notable botanist Mike Donnally, whose garden firm is based in Fairfield. According to his website, “Donnally worked with Helen Hayes and Lady Bird Johnson, who together founded the National Wildflower Research Center.” He also volunteered at the Brooklyn Botanic Garden, worked on the garden of actors Jessica Tandy and Hume Cronyn, and “The Smithsonian Institution Archive of American Gardens includes his landscape designs for Raymond Hagel and for Judith and Charles Kiernan.”

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Janet Nalezynski of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-913-9838 or janet.nalezynski@gmail.com.