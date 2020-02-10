On the Market: Contemporary Colonial in Lower Easton, ideal for family with young children

EASTON — The gray contemporary colonial house at 418 Morehouse Road was built in the Lower Easton neighborhood in 1979 by the people who own it, meaning it is on the market for the first time.

After calling this 10-room, 4,736-square-foot house “home” for just over 40 years, the current owners are ready to have another family enjoy it as much as they have.

This would be a great house for a family with young children, those who love outdoor activities, and those who appreciate fresh produce and other farm products. The location of the house puts it within easy walking distance of Samuel Staples Elementary School. It is not far from hiking trails in protected open space managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Also nearby is the H. Smith Richardson Golf Course in neighboring Fairfield. And, it is situated between two farms, both rather close to this house: Candee Farm on Morehouse Road, where residents can pick their own fruits and vegetables in one direction and Morehouse Egg Farm on Morehouse Highway in Fairfield the other direction.

They have a full garden with zucchini, tomatoes and watermelon. Also growing on the three-acre level and lightly wooded property are fig trees. Plenty of room exists to add a pergola to support grape vines and perhaps make their own wine. This house does have a wine cellar.

There are other people who might gravitate to this house. Vintage car collectors would be attracted by the two garages. One is an attached two-car garage. The other is an attached under house garage with four vehicle bays, the cars lining up in tandem. The larger garage also has a workshop area.

Many windows provide attractive panoramic views of the property, which surrounds the house. The striking vertical wood façade of the house is enhanced by the attractive shrubbery growing at its base. At the covered front entrance the door is flanked by sidelights. The door opens into the spacious combination living room and dining room. In the eat-in kitchen there is a center island with a breakfast bar for two, granite counters, double stainless sinks, a ceramic tile backsplash, ample cabinets, and a large breakfast or casual dining area.

Off the kitchen is the large family room, which features a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace with a wood-burning stove insert, a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams and a ceiling fan, and a ceramic tile floor. The fireplace was created by the owner. From there, pass through the wide arched entryway into a sunroom, which has a wall of windows and French doors to the expansive patio.

This house has a first floor master bedroom suite with a private bath. Across the hallway from the master suite there is a door to the patio. On the second floor there are three bedrooms and a shared hall bath with a double vanity.

The finished walk-out lower level features a great room or recreation or game room with a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, also with a wood-burning stove insert, an office, the wine cellar and brewing room, and plenty of storage space.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Maria Graham-Baptist and Marje Tracy of Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Graham-Baptist at 203 307-0851 or maria.grahambaptist@cbmoves.com, and Tracy at 203-339-1034 or marje.tracy@cbmoves.com.