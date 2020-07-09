On the Market: Contemporary colonial in Easton across from Aspetuck Land Trust

EASTON — The gray contemporary colonial house at 241 Maple Road sits on a 1.6-acre level and gently sloping gated property, although its owners can boast having a “yard” that extends their property by another 150 acres.

This 10-room house is perched high on a hill directly across from Paine Open Space, a preserve that is owned by the town of Easton and managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. It is perfect for hiking, biking, horseback riding and other activities in all four seasons. Paine Open Space comprises different habitats from open meadows to woodland areas, including “10 ponds of varying sizes on the property and seven interconnected ponds … (and) an island that is connected by a bridge in one of the larger ponds,” according to citizensforeaston.org.

The residents of this house can just walk across the street to access the trails for leisurely hiking and biking and take advantage of the designated bridle trails this time of year and into the fall. Come winter residents can snowshoe, cross country ski, and ice skate. For those who might prefer racket sports, the Easton Racquet Club is also close by, although it requires a short car ride.

This is definitely the home for the athletic and the outdoorsy family. A multi-level stone terrace and two decks extend the living space to the back, side and even front yards where there are ornamental trees, fruit trees, perennial plantings, and a fenced-in vegetable garden. The acreage of the preserved open space hints at the privacy that this house enjoys, yet it is not more than a few minutes to the centers of Easton and Monroe, in opposite directions.

“Very private yet convenient to shopping (and dining) in Monroe and Route 25,” the listing agent said.

Travel down Maple Road Extension and the long driveway to access this house, which is set well back from the road on its lightly wooded property. The driveway opens up in front of the three attached, under-house vehicle bays, providing additional parking for guests.

“I feel that this home is so special because of how it is situated on the property. There is so much natural light and the view from the sun room makes you feel as if you are living in a tree house,” the agent said.

Inside this house, which was built in 1938, there is 4,032 square feet of living space. The sizable formal living room features a fireplace with a wood-burning stove insert, which is incredibly efficient, according to the agent. The formal dining room has a wall of built-in shelving and provides entry into the front foyer, where there is a door to the front deck. In the foyer there are also French doors into a large office or study, which has a bay window and sliding doors to a second deck, this one on the side of the house.

In the kitchen there is a black-and-white tile floor, ample counter space, a built-in hutch with glass-front doors, a pantry, and a Wolf two-tiered range with a griddle and double ovens. The kitchen flows into the great room and enclosed sun room, which has radiant floor heat. The great room is quite large. It is completely open to a large casual dining area. This main level also houses a game or recreation room.

Upstairs, there are four bedrooms. The large master suite features lots of closet space, a dressing room, and a full bath with a soaking tub and shower. Another bedroom is en suite while the last two share another full bath. The fifth bedroom is on the lower level and has its own entrance, making it ideal as an au pair or in-law suite. On the lower level there is also a mudroom with cubbies.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house, contact Britt Bast of WBCH Team and William Raveis Real Estate at 203-581-4505 or Britt.Bast@raveis.com.