On the Market: Contemporary home in Easton offers private setting, exceptional layout

The first floor master bedroom suite features a tall vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, private bath, and sliding doors to a private balcony.

EASTON — In the Easton Center landscape, just a stone’s throw from local farms and recreational venues, is a brown contemporary house at 40 Stones Throw Road.

The house is only several miles from the center of town, the public library, senior center, and local award-winning schools. It is just minutes from Silverman’s Farm and Sherwood Farm in one direction on Sport Hill Road and the Easton Racquet Club on Wimbledon Lane off Sport Hill Road in the opposite direction. It’s also an easy commute to the centers of Monroe and the Merritt Parkway in neighboring Fairfield.

This modern home sits on a 3.24-acre level and sloping property, set back from the road to enhance the private setting. No one is thinking about winter or snow this time of year, especially as we head into warm weather months, but the slope of this property would allow kids to slide down the snow-covered hill that leads to the thick border of trees. Beyond those trees, not within view, is the Easton Reservoir, meaning this house will always enjoy its privacy since nothing will be built back there.

When this house was built in 1979, some of the wood board siding was installed vertically and some of the boards were installed on the bias giving the exterior visual appeal and setting it apart from most houses, which are generally covered with horizontal clapboard or shingles. The long driveway opens up to a generous parking area and a forecourt of paving stones, some of which are arranged in a circle in front of the entrance.

The 10-room house has 3,883 square feet of living space arranged in an open floor plan with an easy flow from one room to the next. According to the listing agent, the house has an “exceptional layout with soaring ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows.” The rooms have many windows that provide an abundance of natural light, even in this lightly wooded setting, and the windows provide attractive views from every room in the house. Those windows start right at the two-story glass front entrance.

Inside, the two-story foyer has a large exposed beam. From there, step down into the living room, where there is a fireplace with a decorative tile surround flanked by floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves, and a two-story vaulted ceiling. The dining room is spacious and has floor-to-ceiling windows looking over the side yard. In the updated eat-in kitchen the features include a two-tiered antique blue-colored center island/breakfast bar topped with granite, stainless steel appliances, and ample counter space. The eat-in section has a built-in wine rack, built-in desk area, and sliding doors to the balcony/deck.

There are five bedrooms in this house; the master suite is found on the main living level and features a tall vaulted ceiling, ceiling fan, walk-in closet, private bath with a double vanity, jetted club, and sliding doors to a private balcony. Three other bedrooms are on the second floor and the fifth one is on the partially finished walk-out lower level. This floor features a game room, a wall of stone containing a fireplace, built-in bookshelves and cabinets, and a long marble counter with a wet bar. The bedroom has sliders to the backyard. There is also a full bath on this level.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Jennifer Lockwood of Jennifer Lockwood Homes and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage at 203-650-6870 or Jennifer.lockwood@cbmoves.com.