On the Market / Contemporary home offers access to nature

In the backyard there is a ground level wood deck in addition to the several balconies/decks accessed from inside the house. In the backyard there is a ground level wood deck in addition to the several balconies/decks accessed from inside the house. Image 1 of / 11 Caption Close On the Market / Contemporary home offers access to nature 1 / 11 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — Most of Connecticut’s municipalities have a nickname.

Danbury is the Hat City. New Haven is known as the Elm City. Stamford is the Lock City. Hamden is called the Land of the Sleeping Giant. Fairfield could have any number of nicknames — the Dogwood Town being one of them. Although, perhaps it could have been given Bridgeport’s moniker: The Park City.

Fairfield has many parks, open spaces, and Aspetuck Land Trust preserved acreage. The taupe-colored contemporary house at 84 Hitching Post Lane in the university neighborhood is within easy access of more than a half dozen of them, including Springer Glen Open Space, Mount Laurel Park Open Space, the Aspetuck Land Trust’s Harwood Preserve and Butkus Pond Preserve, Samp Mortar Rock, Riverside Park, and Trillium Road Open Space.

Each place offers its own opportunity for recreational pursuits, among them hiking and fishing. According to the Fairfield town website, there are three entrances into Springer Glen Open Space, including at the south end of Pheasant Lane right around the corner from this house.

There is plenty to enjoy right on this property as well. It contains almost a half an acre of land with a wood deck and multiple raised decks or balconies, relaxing places to sit and outdoors surrounded by a privacy scrim of trees.

Real Estate Listings

“We love all of the trees in our backyard,” one of the homeowners said. “The view from the master bedroom deck is out favorite.”

There is ample amount of lawn for child’s play, croquet, horseshoes or bocce, and the paved driveway provides a large “canvas” for chalk art, skipping rope, and basketball pick-up games. It’s a very “private and peaceful” property even though it is convenient to local amenities including the public library branch on Fairfield Woods Road, shops and restaurants on Black Rock Turnpike, and it’s not far from Osborn Hill School and playground. It’s an easy commute to downtown and the Metro North train station, and about equidistant to Interstate 95 and the Merritt Parkway.

The house itself resembles a giant present just waiting to be opened. This present is “wrapped” in vertical board with visually appealing shingle detailing under the windows on the front facade.

Inside, that present has 3,774 square feet of living space on three finished floors with at least four and possibly a fifth bedroom. The configuration of the ground level provides the possibility of creating an in-law suite, because it allows for living on one level with no stairs to navigate, or it could serve as an au pair suite.

The house was built in 1974 and was well maintained. The hardwood floors were stripped and polished in recent years and just last year the three full bathrooms were painted, the driveway was sealed, and all the decks were stained. The water heater was replaced in 2015. Other improvements were also recently made.

ABOUT THIS HOUSE TYPE: Contemporary ADDRESS: 84 Hitching Post Lane PRICE: $599,000 NUMBER OF ROOMS: 10 FEATURES: 0.46-acre level and gently sloping property, wood deck, exterior lighting, in-ground irrigation system, professionally landscaped, stone wall, three fireplaces, proximity to many parks and recreational areas, close to shops and restaurants, easy commute to downtown and train station, walking distance to the Samp Mortar Lake, equidistant to I-95 and the Merritt Parkway, new gutter guards, attached under house garages with total of two vehicle bays, possible in-law or au pair suite, zoned central air conditioning and oil heat, full finished walk-out basement, attic, five bedrooms, three full baths SCHOOLS: Osborn Hill Elementary, Fairfield Woods Middle, Fairfield Ludlowe High ASSESSMENT: $380,170 TAX RATE: 24.79 mills TAXES: $10,021

On the main living level, or second floor, there is a spacious, light-filled living or family room with a tall, two-story vaulted ceiling, fireplace, and two sets of sliding doors to one of the decks or balconies. This room is open to the dining room and both rooms access the eat-in kitchen, where there is a peninsular counter/breakfast bar and other counter space, lots of cabinets, a built-in desk area, and sliding doors to another deck. Back in the family room there are stairs to a large loft space that serves as a billiard or recreation room. The homeowners say the rec room is “a special place to enjoy with friends, especially in the winter months.”

This level also contains three bedrooms. The master suite is in a private wing and two other bedrooms are on the opposite end of the house. They share a full bath. The master has a fireplace, walk-in closet, a private bath, and sliding doors to its own private deck/balcony.

On the lower level, there is a sitting room with a stone fireplace and sliding doors to the yard and deck, a large laundry room/full bath, and two bedrooms, one of which currently is used as a home office.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Bette Gigliotti of Gigliotti Group/William Raveis Real Estate at 203-451-0040 or GigliottiGroup@Raveis.com.