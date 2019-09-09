On the Market: Contemporary Colonial, traditional yet modern, in Easton

EASTON — Traditional architecture meets modern living in the olive-colored contemporary colonial house at 115 Easton Common Road. From the street view the house resembles a typical colonial residence while inside it enjoys an open, flexible floor plan for living and entertaining.

The eight-room house was built in 1985 on a tree-lined street in the Aspetuck neighborhood of Easton, and it has enjoyed many recent improvements. The whole interior of the house was recently painted except for the office, new LED recessed lighting was installed throughout the whole house except the basement, the hardwood floors were refinished, and there are new Ecobee thermostats in all three heating and cooling zones.

The house sits on a level and sloping property of just over three acres; its serenity and privacy enhanced by the woodland surroundings. The secluded location gives the appearance of being at a distance from civilization but the owners call it a “commuter-friendly location.” The Merritt Parkway is less than five miles away, and it is convenient to the centers of Easton, Fairfield and Westport. It is also less than two miles from the Aspetuck Country Club and golf course, The Olde Blue Bird Inn, and several open spaces with hiking trails managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Within walking distance is Grant Farm, which the current owners take advantage of.

Among the things they said they will miss about life at 115 East Common Road is “walking to neighboring Grant Farm to buy freshly picked fruits and vegetables.” They also loved “pick your own everything” at Silverman’s Farm and Christmas tree tailgating at Maple Tree Farm.

The entrance to the paved driveway is marked by two red brick pillars encircled with pachysandra and topped with lanterns. A red brick path lined with Belgium block passes attractive landscaping of hydrangeas, hostas and other perennial plantings as it leads to the covered and arched brick front entranceway. The door of decorative leaded glass opens into the two-story foyer and 5,346 square feet of living space. At one end of this formal entry or reception area there is a stairway to the second floor. At the other end there is a staircase to a large bonus room or office above the attached two-car garage.

In the spacious family room there is a floor-to-ceiling brick fireplace, a cathedral ceiling, skylights, two sets of doors to the large refinished raised deck with outdoor speakers, and a long granite counter that can be used as a breakfast bar or a homework station. It would also come in handy as a buffet station for parties. Step up into the updated gourmet kitchen, which features granite counters, glass-front and other custom cabinetry, another breakfast bar area, and a separate eat-in area with a wall of glass and a door to the deck. The stainless appliances include a new refrigerator and gas range.

In the spacious two-story living room there is a floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, tall windows, and an interior balcony. The dining room has a wall of casement windows. This wing of the house also has a guest, au pair or in-law suite with wall-to-wall carpeting and a full bath and laundry room. Outside this suite there is a half bath.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, all with wall-to-wall carpeting, and a large landing that can serve as a reading or sitting area. The master suite has custom closets, a vaulted ceiling, and a marble bath with a large shower stall and jetted tub. The two remaining bedrooms share an updated full bath.

The full partially finished walk-out lower level has a large entertainment room with a red brick fireplace, an exercise or play room, a workshop area with a utility sink, and lots of storage space. Additionally, there is a garage door that opens into an open by next to the workshop that can accommodate a boat, lawn equipment or a motorcycle.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact of Kim Vartuli and Michael Jabick of The Vanderblue Team and Higgins Group Real Estate/Christie’s International Real Estate; Vartuli at 203-258-3797 or kimv@vanderblue.com, and Jabick at 203-767-9844 or mjabick@vanderblue.com.