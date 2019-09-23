On the Market: Custom Colonial in Easton with host of architectural details

The bath shared by two of the second floor bedrooms has a double vanity.

EASTON — The gray custom colonial house with white trim at 4 Southfield Road in the Lower Easton neighborhood offers its owners comfort and convenience, and it is a builder’s own home so it has a host of architectural and functional details.

Some of those details are more traditional, such as nine-foot ceilings, a tray ceiling in the formal dining room, crown moldings, and hardwood floors with inlay on main level. Others bring the house to another level, like the Tesla hookup and a central vacuum system throughout the house and garage with a dustpan sweeper valve in the kitchen.

This house sits on a 0.43-acre level corner lot along Southfield Road and Sport Hill Road in a convenient location. It is within easy walking distance of Sherwood Farm, Helen Keller Middle School, Easton Community Center and Easton Dog Park. Just a little farther down Sport Hill Road is Silverman’s Farm and the Easton Village Store. So, the residents of this house can stop at one of the local farms to get produce freshly picked and eggs freshly laid. This time of year there are plenty of pumpkins and gourds to choose from for decorating.

The house was built in 2002 with two covered wrap-around porches like two welcoming arms, one at the front entrance and one toward the rear. One can be accessed from the front door and another door in the dining room. The other can be accessed from a separate door on the opposite wall in the dining room.

A stone wall borders one side of the property, which also has privacy fencing along another side and tall arborvitaes on the third side. The front door features a window of decorative leaded glass that opens to reveal an open floor plan, 12 rooms within 2,832 square feet of living space, and a color palette of earth and jewel tone colors rather than the monochromatic grays that are on their way out, according to some interior designers, putting this home’s color scheme ahead of the next trend. The formal living room features dentil crown molding, and the tray ceiling of the dining room also has dentil molding.

The spacious, wide center hall foyer is the perfect reception hall for guests. It has a large coat closet with French doors and a half bath, and it provides access to the office or library and kitchen. The office features a wall of built-in drawers, cabinets and shelves and a desk area. In the eat-in kitchen there are granite counters, a breakfast nook, and a hardwood floor. It is open to the family room, where there is a gas log fireplace and a ceiling fan.

On the second floor there are three bedrooms, a study, and a large laundry room with counter space and a sink. The master bedroom features a nine-foot vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet and large private bath with a jetted tub. The other two bedrooms share a hall bath. In the study there is a wall with a long built-in counter that is ideal as a homework station for two people. This room could be used as a fourth bedroom if necessary.

The finished basement features a recreation room, playroom, den, a half bath and an abundance of storage space.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Jeanie Budge of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-450-8555 or jbudge@williampitt.com.