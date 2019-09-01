On the Market: Custom Colonial with numerous upgrades in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — From one tiny acorn grows a mighty oak tree. From one short roadway in the Southport section of Fairfield grows a tight-knit neighborhood. The cul-de-sac of Acorn Lane is dotted with almost two dozen houses, all but one a large colonial.

Standing among them is the striking custom gray brick colonial house at 240 Acorn Lane. It was constructed on a half of an acre level property by Toll Brothers luxury home builders in 2000. Shortly thereafter the homeowner brought in another contractor to further customize the home. At that time a sun room and a powder room were added to the square footage. The house has since enjoyed numerous upgrades, and with each project the owner and contractors paid attention to every detail with the best of workmanship and finishes, according to the listing agent. It also enjoys an abundance of natural light in all 10 rooms.

The detail on the front façade, including arched and traditional black shutters and keystones above the windows, hint at the level of detail found inside the house, which enjoys almost 6,000 square feet of living space, most of that on the main and upper floors. The full finished basement features 1,113 square feet of that total. This home’s space, generously sized rooms, and open floor plan are perfect for entertaining and it offers incredible options for any lifestyle, the agent said.

Four columns at the covered front entrance are repeated inside. French doors open into the two-story foyer, which has a marble floor, and just beyond that there are columns between the formal dining room and a designated reception area at the front of the house. This flexible space can be used as a cocktail area during parties. It also can be used to extend the dining room into banquet size when necessary for large holiday gatherings or dinner parties. Attractive pilasters and keystones are found at the entrance to this reception area from the foyer, which also leads, through French doors, into the home office where there are custom cherry cabinets and built-ins.

In the spacious formal living room there is a gas log fireplace with a mantel including dentil molding and French doors into the sizable sun room, which has a powder room. The sun room, in turn, has French doors to the large slate patio and nicely planted backyard.

In the large eat-in kitchen there is a center island/breakfast bar, granite counter tops, white cabinets, a built-in desk area, and stainless steel appliances. The large breakfast area has a skylight and a door to the patio and yard. It is open to the spacious family room, which features a vaulted ceiling, fireplace, skylights, and ceiling fan.

There are four bedrooms on the second floor including a private wing with a spacious master suite with a big dressing room, two walk-in closets, and luxurious bath. A second large en suite bedroom could serve as an alternative master suite or a luxurious guest bedroom. At the moment, the current owners use it as a “coffee” room. It has a wet bar area and French doors to a large private balcony/deck. There are two other bedrooms, each with their own bath, and a sitting room that could be used as another office, library, or a homework room. This room also has French doors to the deck.

The full finished basement has a flexible use bonus room with an adjoining full bath that could be another bedroom, if necessary, or an office, or playroom. It could serve as an au pair suite. This enormous area provides many options for exercise, work, play, or entertaining. This level also has a cedar closet.

As an added bonus, this house is convenient to Post Road (Route 1), shops, restaurants, and I-95, and it is within easy walking distance of the Acorn Lane Upland Preserve, which is managed by the Aspetuck Land Trust. Information on the land trust website indicates this nature preserve has a yellow trail to the much larger 34-acre Fairfield Mill Hill Open Space. “This is a great preserve to take an adventurous hike in the heart of Fairfield,” the website says.

For more information or to make an appointment to see the house contact Melissa Fitzgerald of Jeanette Dryburgh & Associates and William Raveis Real Estate at 610-316-4371 or Melissa.Fitzgerald@Raveis.com.