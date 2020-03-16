On the Market: Custom Nantucket-style Colonial in Greenfield Hill boasts myriad amenities

FAIRFIELD — The 2.16-acre compound at 289 Fair Oak Drive is meant for an active family that enjoys all sorts of sports and recreation, as well as the finer things in life.

Nestled into the property at the end of a cul-de-sac is a custom designed Nantucket-style wood and stone colonial house; its privacy ensured by its abutting horse farm and eight protected acres of unbuildable land belonging to the Aspetuck Land Trust. The current owners appreciate both. They enjoy starting the day on the front porch with a cup of coffee and bringing the day to an end sipping a glass of wine on the rear loggia — also called the upper deck. This space features an outdoor fireplace.

The owners said the sun sets across the adjacent horse farm, and they are able to watch the horses playing in the field and the wildlife, including an abundance of birds, taking advantage of the serene setting. “We’ve enjoyed walking the dog, cross country skiing, picking wild raspberries as well as just watching the local wildlife (in the land trust property),” one of the owners said. They also appreciate their proximity to downtown Fairfield and train station only seven minutes away, and the local market and Bonda restaurant only three minutes away.

The tan-colored house in lower Greenfield Hill features 12 rooms and 6,862 square feet of living and entertaining space. The house was built in 2007. It was designed by Tom Felton of Traditional Architecture in Media, Pennsylvania and was built by Southbury-based Garis Development Corporation. It has a long list of features including custom Lepage energy efficient windows and doors, stone-lined window wells, instant hot water, two Buderus furnaces, two double-walled 400-gallon Roth oil tanks, 400-amp underground service, surround sound, and a host of other features. The 500-gallon underground propane gas tank fuels the kitchen range, the home’s three fireplaces, and the garage heater. This tank is plumbed although it is not currently hooked up.

The amenities are not just functional and practical but also visually appealing. Such features include the custom Eramosa limestone front porch, loggia, and side entrances, custom moldings, and “breathtaking attention to detail,” according to the co-listing agents.

Multiple options are available for main floor in-law accommodations. There is a second, smaller family room with an en suite bath and a second laundry. There is also an existing main floor bedroom with an en suite bath, which one of the owners calls “a blessing as we have been able to accommodate my father. The location of the bedroom offers him a sense of privacy as well as a stair-free environment.” It also has a stone fireplace.

The rooms have high ceilings, attractive moldings, and wide-planked hardwood floors. The spacious formal dining room has a coffered ceiling and a wide entrance into the billiard room, which could also be used as a formal living room. Both rooms flow into the two-story great room. This great or larger family room has a 20-foot ceiling, floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and dry bar area with glass-front cabinetry, stemware and wine bottle storage. The real storage is on the unfinished lower level where there is a custom wine cellar. The great room also has a door to the loggia.

In the gourmet kitchen there is a center island with a quartz counter and breakfast bar, a peninsular counter with additional casual dining space, a coffered ceiling, honed limestone counters, custom cabinetry, walk-in pantry, and built-in dining banquette. High-end appliances include a six-burner Wolf range, Sub-Zero refrigerator, two Asko dishwashers, and a built-in Miele coffee center.

Upstairs, the master suite features a spacious sitting area with French doors to a private deck, two walk-in closets, and a luxurious and indulgent bath featuring radiant heated Calacatta Borghini marble tile flooring with a decorative tile “rug,” a spacious shower stall, Bain Ultra air jet tub, custom vanities, and water closet. This level also has two additional sizable en suite bedrooms, a gym and deluxe laundry room. On the third floor there is a home office and a sixth en suite bedroom, which could be an au pair suite.

