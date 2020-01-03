On the Market: Custom colonial in Southport a gracious homage to an earlier time

A gracefully curved floating staircase with a wrought iron and brass railing leads to the second floor from the center hall foyer.

FAIRFIELD — The putty-colored classic center hall colonial house at 6 Chester Place is an elegant homage to an earlier time. It was custom designed by prominent Southport architect, the late Roswell F. Barratt (1892-1994), and built in 1961 with a nod to the past.

Barratt was a meteorologist as well as an architect with a firm in Philadelphia although he maintained his home at 776 Pequot Avenue in Southport, just two blocks from this Chester Place residence. Barratt was one of three architects involved with the 20th century renovations and additions to the Trinity Episcopal Church, also on Pequot Avenue, according to the www.fairfieldhistory.org website. “Additional drawings for the Pequot Avenue church can be found in the collection of Roswell Barratt,” the website says.

This 13-room, 5,285-square-foot house was constructed with beautifully crafted features and detailing not often found in today’s sleek houses. Incorporated into the design are antique elements such as the decorative leaded glass of the sidelights and fanlight transom framing the front door, the mantel with paneled fireplace surround in the generously sized formal living room, and the gracefully curved floating staircase with a wrought iron and brass railing.

The gracious residence with medium gray shutters and white trim sits on a half of an acre level property behind a gated hedgerow and a semi-circular crushed stone driveway. Its professional landscaping is both beautiful and functional, creating an abundance of privacy. There are less than a handful of houses on this short street that sits between Pequot Avenue and Main Street, placing this house within steps of the shops and eateries in Southport Village and the Metro North train station. Also within an easy walking distance is the Pequot Library and Southport Harbor.

Inside, there is chair railing and a floor-to-ceiling, multi-paned bow window in the living room looking over the attractive gardens. French doors separate the living room from the center hall foyer. At the back of the foyer there are columns marking steps down into the sunken formal dining room, where there is wainscoting on the lower walls and French doors to the flagstone patio and backyard. In the spacious library there are floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves and cabinetry and French doors to the patio and yard.

In the gourmet eat-in kitchen features include a long center island/breakfast bar, marble counters, a circular dining alcove with a built-in banquette and numerous windows, and high-end appliances including a Thermador Professional six-burner range.

On the second floor there are five bedrooms and a large family room with a cathedral ceiling, skylight, wet bar, floor-to-ceiling stacked stone fireplace, and built-in bookshelves and cabinets with cove lighting above them. This room doubles as a home theater or media room. In the master suite there is a sitting area, French doors to a private deck, and a walk-in closet. The master bath has a double vanity, shower, jetted tub, and water closet. One of the other bedrooms is large enough to serve as a master and has built-in cabinetry and a sitting area.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house contact Catherine F. Granneberg of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty at 203-610-0648 or cfingellygranneberg@yahoo.com.