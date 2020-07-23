On the Market: Doric columns adorn historic Greek revival in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD — The stately house at 536 Old Post Road was once described as “the finest example of Greek Revival Architecture in Connecticut” in 1971 by Lloyd Marsh of the Society for the Preservation of New England Antiquities. The Boston-based non-profit organization has since received a name change, now going by Historic New England, although its mission as a catalyst for preservation remains the same.

This majestic landmark home sits within the Old Post Road Historic District, one of three such districts in Fairfield. This district was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in 1971 and comprises about 75 structures in a variety of architectural styles including many houses dating from the late 18th century. “The Fairfield Historic District is impressive and aesthetically pleasing, and it is historically significant as it was the focal point of the first English settlement in the area and an important British target during the Revolutionary War,” according to the town’s website.

In fact, the house that originally stood on this one-acre parcel in the heart of the Beach neighborhood was the victim of a Tory torch when, on July 8 and 9, 1779, the British burned all but a handful of homes to the ground. As documents from the Fairfield Museum and History Center indicate, “Like most of the homes destroyed by the army of King George, it was defiantly rebuilt.”

“Distinctive and beautiful (historic) details remain but every modern convenience has been built into this six bedroom, five-and-one-half bath home,” the listing agent said of this house, which was built in 1825. It features random-width reclaimed antique chestnut floors and a tin ceiling in the gourmet kitchen while also enjoying high-end appliances, heated marble tile floors in all bathrooms, a 2,000-bottle wine cellar, and a media room with built-in projector and retractable screen/television.

“Enjoy sea breezes and suburban living knowing that the beach, train and restaurants are only a stone’s throw away. … This very hip renovated Greek revival is tucked behind a stone wall away from the hustle and bustle of the modern town center and is the ultimate destination for anyone seeking serenity during the pandemic,” the agent said.

The stones in the tall wall in front of the house are reportedly from a 17th-century blockhouse, used as protection, in what was once Wolf Swamp located where Roger Sherman Elementary School is now. The school is within walking distance of this house as are town beaches, Town Hall, the Metro-North Railroad station, restaurants, shops, and the public library. Also behind the wall is a linden tree, estimated to be about 176 years old.

Four two-story Doric fluted columns grace the covered front entrance, its door framed by leaded arabesque glass panels and a carved lintel supporting a rare wrought iron lantern. Inside, there are 5,756 square feet of living space, four fireplaces, 10-foot tall windows on the first floor, and 12-foot ceilings in the family room, or parlor, and in the kitchen addition, which was constructed in 2004. In the family room, the fireplace was shipped from a manor house in England, and in the formal dining room there are Viennese crystal sconces and a gas fireplace that came from a farmhouse in Newtown. The kitchen features a two-tiered center island, brushed granite counters, a farm sink, custom cabinetry, and Viking six-burner range.

The master bedroom suite is in a private wing and has a gas fireplace, huge dressing room, walk-in closet and private bath. This house offers flexible options for working and schooling at home including a built-in homework station on the second floor.

Venues for relaxation include a generous outdoor bluestone terrace with a stone sitting wall and heated four-season porch with removable glass panels. The patio and lawn allows for gathering of friends and family while easily socially distancing.

Next door to this house is another landmark residence, the Sherman Parsonage, in front of which is a Franklin Stone which reads, “20 miles to New Haven.”

