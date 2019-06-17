On the Market: Easton Ranch offers plenty of living space

The phrase “don’t judge a book by its cover” comes to mind when related to the beige wood and stone ranch house at 61 Wedgewood Drive in Lower Easton.

The house has a modest appearance as viewed from the street and that could influence some prospective homebuyers to conclude it has a small footprint, and they might pass by without stopping. That would be a mistake. Not until they travel down the flagstone path and open the French doors of the front entrance can they see the true value of this house.

It may look diminutive from the exterior but it actually has 4,684 square feet of living space including an oversized full finished lower level with multiple rooms and versatile use of each room.

There is space enough for an office or an in-law or au pair suite with a full bath on the lower level. There is plentiful closet space, and there is one large room that could be converted into a home theater. One room has a door to a screened-in porch and then into the private backyard.

This house was originally built in 1968 but it was completely remodeled recently. The renovation project included the installation of a new roof, new windows, refinishing the hardwood floors, and painting of the entire exterior and interior. It’s almost a new home and it sits on a 1.38-acre level and sloping property that has easy access to the Merritt Parkway.

The covered front entrance features decorative wrought iron railings. The front doors open into the foyer, which has a marble floor. Inside, the spacious formal living room contains a vaulted ceiling with exposed beams, two-story windows, and sliding doors to the large raised wood deck. The only fireplace in the house is found in the large den, which features a tall cathedral ceiling, exposed beams, and a ceiling fan. The floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace is flanked by built-in shelving. The eat-in kitchen has a long center island with a breakfast bar for four, under cabinet lighting, stainless steel appliances, pantry, quartz countertops, white ceramic tile subway-style backsplash, and a wine cooler. It also has a door to the deck.

In another wing of the house there are three bedrooms. The master suite includes ample closet space with built-ins and a full bath with a double granite vanity and shower stall. Two additional bedrooms both have lots of closet space and one of them is en-suite. One bedroom has wall-to-wall carpeting and the other has a hardwood floor. An additional full bath with a combination tub/shower completes the main level.

On the lower level there is a mudroom that leads into the attached two-car garage.

There are two chances to see this house this week. The listing agent/owner will host two public open houses; one on Saturday (June 22) and one on Sunday (June 23), both from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Ben Bolan of William Raveis Real Estate at 203-644-5014 or ben.bolan@raveis.com.