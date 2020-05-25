On the Market: Easton colonial boasts antique appeal with modern amenities

The foyer features a custom staircase, wood paneled and a stone wall, and a wide-planked hardwood floor.

EASTON — The custom-built colonial house at 130 Norton Road is quintessentially New England. The natural wood house with Colonial red-colored trim looks like it belongs to an earlier time period, perhaps the late 1700s when America was in its youth.

In truth, the 3,116-square-foot house is a much later vintage. It was built in 1973 and comfortably sits on a three-acre level property in the historic Aspetuck neighborhood. The interior of the house was also made to replicate an earlier time period; its color scheme, wallpaper and exposed rough-hewn beams resembling 18th century design. There are wood paneled and stone walls, rustic cabinetry in the kitchen, and wide-planked hardwood floors. And that’s fine since, believe it or not, antique houses are coming back in style. Everything old is new again. Owning this house would be like having a vintage house with newer bones, meaning it would not require as much maintenance as an antique.

For those who prefer modern décor, this could also be the house of their dreams. “With a little TLC you can make it your own,” the listing agent said. It would require the removal of the wallpaper in the formal dining room and the master bedroom, and maybe a couple of cans of paint to spruce up this nine-room house. The kitchen and bathrooms could also use updating but they are fully functional and fine as they are.

This house comes with a leisurely lifestyle, making it a great weekend retreat or year-round residence. In the backyard there is a heated Gunite in-ground swimming pool, a red brick patio, and a fenced garden. After the recent worldwide pandemic, many people have begun to re-evaluate their lives and lifestyle. Some are seeking larger yards for leisurely pursuits as well as vegetable gardening and keeping chickens. Should the next owner need or want more space, they have that possibility with this property. According to the agent, this listing can include an additional 1.02 acres, and the annual property tax on the additional land is only $812.70.

Only a short distance away is the Olde Blue Bird Inn and Aspetuck Park. Both are within walking distance. Enjoy a meal at the restaurant and watch a local ball game at the park and sports field, once they resume. Also within this neighborhood are other recreational venues. Take a hike in one of the Aspetuck Land Trust’s many local protected open spaces, including the 162-acre Crow Hill Preserve, play a round of golf at the Aspetuck Valley Country Club golf course or the Connecticut Golf Club.

Some of the open spaces have bridle trails and the 117-acre Jump Hill Preserve has a mountain bicycling trail. This preserve is “dotted with vernal pools” and offers more than two miles of hiking and biking trails at the north end of Trout Brook Valley, according to the Aspetuck Land Trust website.

This is also a convenient location near the borders of Westport, Fairfield and Weston, close to the Easton Center, not far from the Merritt Parkway, and only about an hour from New York City.

Ample parking is available in the semi-circular driveway of crushed stone, from which two separate slate paths lead to the formal front entrance and the casual entrance with a covered porch. At the formal entrance French doors open into the foyer and reveal a custom staircase, generously sized rooms with plenty of livable space. The dining room features two built-in corner china cabinets, and the living and family rooms have stone fireplaces. Also in the family room are built-ins and French doors to the patio and yard. The kitchen has plenty of cabinets and counter space, and the exposed beams are great for hanging baskets, pots and pans.

On the second floor there are four bedrooms.

For more information or to set up an appointment to see the house, contact Kiki Kokenos of Higgins Group Real Estate at 203-257-6345 or kkokenos@higginsgroup.com.